Thieves hit two churches in a week

Entornointeligente.com /

Thieves broke in­to a church in Ste Madeleine last week, mak­ing off with a gen­er­a­tor and a speak­er box.

The break-in at the Re­vival Time As­sem­bly at Thomp­son Gar­dens, Tar­o­dale Phase 2, was dis­cov­ered by Paster Franklyn Sama­roo on Fri­day night.

Pas­tor Sama­roo told po­lice that he se­cured the church, which is on the base­ment floor of a two-storey build­ing, on Ju­ly 17 and left. Five days lat­er, when he re­turned around 7.45 pm, he dis­cov­ered the theft.

Po­lice said the in­trud­ers gained en­try by re­mov­ing the wood­en floor­ing boards from an un­oc­cu­pied and un­se­cured apart­ment above the church.

Of­fi­cers of the Ste Madeleine Po­lice Sta­tion re­spond­ed and are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

This was the sec­ond church to be hit last week.

Thieves al­so broke in­to the Ef­fec­tu­al Doors In­ter­na­tion­al Church along the Cou­va Main Road, Cou­va, and stole mon­ey the church us­es for its every­day ex­pens­es, ac­cord­ing to the church’s head, Pas­tor An­tho­ny Moses.

In that in­ci­dent, Guardian Me­dia ac­quired footage from se­cu­ri­ty cam­eras which showed two men us­ing a met­al bin sit­u­at­ed at the side of the build­ing along John Bap­tiste Road to climb over the wall. They then made their way up a stair­case which led to the back door of the church, which is on the sec­ond floor of the build­ing. The thieves then spray-paint­ed the lens of a se­cu­ri­ty cam­era and broke the lock on the back door of the church to gain ac­cess.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com