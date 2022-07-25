Thieves hit two churches in a week

Thieves broke into a church in Ste Madeleine last week, making off with a generator and a speaker box.
The break-in at the Revival Time Assembly at Thompson Gardens, Tarodale Phase 2, was discovered by Paster Franklyn Samaroo on Friday night.
Pastor Samaroo told police that he secured the church, which is on the basement floor of a two-storey building, on July 17 and left. Five days later, when he returned around 7.45 pm, he discovered the theft.
Police said the intruders gained entry by removing the wooden flooring boards from an unoccupied and unsecured apartment above the church.
Officers of the Ste Madeleine Police Station responded and are investigating.
This was the second church to be hit last week.
Thieves also broke into the Effectual Doors International Church along the Couva Main Road, Couva, and stole money the church uses for its everyday expenses, according to the church’s head, Pastor Anthony Moses.
In that incident, Guardian Media acquired footage from security cameras which showed two men using a metal bin situated at the side of the building along John Baptiste Road to climb over the wall. They then made their way up a staircase which led to the back door of the church, which is on the second floor of the building. The thieves then spray-painted the lens of a security camera and broke the lock on the back door of the church to gain access.
