Thieves cart away fibre optic mistaking it for copper

In­ves­ti­ga­tors are work­ing on the the­o­ry that thieves stole hun­dreds of thou­sands of dol­lars worth of fi­bre op­tic ca­bles from a Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions Ser­vices (TSTT) in­stal­la­tion in San Fer­nan­do, mis­tak­ing them for cop­per.

How­ev­er, the self­ish act left thou­sands of peo­ple and busi­ness­es on TSTT net­works with­out mo­bile, land­line, in­ter­net and tele­vi­sion ser­vices for most of yes­ter­day. It was an act that TSTT strong­ly con­demned as de­lib­er­ate and self­ish and re­mind­ed the cul­prits that there would be le­gal im­pli­ca­tions when caught.

Act­ing Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob was on the scene at Cross Cross­ing with of­fi­cers from the Spe­cial Branch and San Fer­nan­do Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment.

Ja­cob said a team com­pris­ing of­fi­cers from the Spe­cial Branch, Cen­tral In­tel­li­gence Bu­reau, and the San Fer­nan­do CID would con­duct the in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

Ja­cob said there are al­ready some leads, and the Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) hopes to com­plete the in­ves­ti­ga­tion soon. He said the TTPS views the crime as a se­vere in­fringe­ment of the coun­try’s com­mu­ni­ca­tion in­fra­struc­ture be­cause it posed a se­cu­ri­ty risk to the com­mu­ni­ca­tion net­work. There was al­so high dis­rup­tion of ser­vices to all cus­tomers, es­pe­cial­ly those in the South­west­ern and South­ern com­mu­ni­ties.

«It ap­pears to be ma­li­cious dam­age and lar­ce­ny, and from speak­ing with the tech­ni­cal per­sons at TSTT, it is amount­ing to ap­prox­i­mate­ly $1 mil­lion in dam­age,» Ja­cob said.

The out­age af­fect­ed TSTT cus­tomers who tried call­ing fam­i­ly, rel­a­tives, friends and emer­gency ser­vices. The Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion (T&TEC) ac­ti­vat­ed sup­ple­men­tary emer­gency num­bers for cus­tomers who ex­pe­ri­enced dif­fi­cul­ty get­ting through to its emer­gency num­bers. T&TEC al­so ad­vised cus­tomers to re­port is­sues through its Face­book page or the «Lights Out?» link on its web­site.

The theft of cop­per ca­ble has cost TSTT sig­nif­i­cant­ly over the last year, with thieves sell­ing them to com­pa­nies that ex­port var­i­ous used met­als. It led to Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley threat­en­ing to shut down the in­dus­try for some time as thieves con­tin­ued theft of pub­lic prop­er­ty, se­vere­ly hin­der­ing the op­er­a­tion of sev­er­al State ser­vices and en­dan­ger­ing lives. De­spite the warn­ing and promis­es by the Scrap Iron Deal­ers As­so­ci­a­tion to weed out the ex­porters of stolen cop­per, the il­le­gal trade con­tin­ues. Re­ports and videos of ram­pant cop­per thefts con­tin­ue to go vi­ral on so­cial me­dia plat­forms.

On Sun­day, TSTT re­port­ed that a ma­li­cious act tar­get­ing un­der­ground ca­bles overnight re­sult­ed in ser­vice in­ter­rup­tions. The com­pa­ny mo­bilised crews to re­store ser­vice, and by 4 pm, it com­plet­ed most of the work with the nor­mal­i­sa­tion of ser­vices to Siparia, La Brea, Pe­nal, Point Fortin and oth­ers.

Pre­lim­i­nary in­ves­ti­ga­tions showed dam­age to a crit­i­cal ca­ble artery that ser­vices cus­tomers in South Trinidad. Cus­tomers in oth­er parts of the coun­try al­so ex­pe­ri­enced re­duced or in­ter­rupt­ed ser­vice.

TSTT CEO Lisa Agard as­sured the pub­lic that the com­pa­ny made all ef­forts to re­store ser­vice.

«To our loy­al cus­tomers, our sin­cer­est apolo­gies for this in­con­ve­nience. We give you the as­sur­ance that our teams are work­ing re­al­ly hard to re­store ser­vices as quick­ly as pos­si­ble,» Agard said.

She ex­plained that when the com­pa­ny got in­for­ma­tion about the out­age, it dis­patched trans­mis­sion, ca­ble and splic­ing crews who iso­lat­ed and re­paired many fi­bre ca­bles.

TSTT al­so de­ployed net­work and broad­band en­gi­neers to re­build a link to pro­vide an al­ter­na­tive route from the im­pact­ed area to the near­est in­ter­con­nec­tion point to nor­malise traf­fic across the net­work.

