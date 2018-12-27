‘They let my wife die’

Entornointeligente.com / Glen Peters, 45, is seeking answers from officials of the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) following the death of his 48-year-old wife Mavis John-Peters last week.
The death certificate showed that she died of stomach cancer.
Peters, who lives in Delaford, claims there were delays in diagnosing his wife’s condition when she was admitted to the Scarborough General Hospital and he believes this is why she ensured “bad pain, sleepless nights and then let her die.”
He said: “She was going to the hospital since September and every time she went they gave her Panadol and eventually high blood pressure tablets. I begged them to do tests to see what was wrong with her as she was in plenty of pain and vomiting all the time, but nobody listened to me.
“Every time we went to Casualty doctors and nurses treated us as though we were nobody, even when we begged,” he claimed.
Peter’s situation was first highlighted on Facebook by the representative for Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/ Speyside in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine.
Farley said he tried to help Peters after he heard of the man’s plight. He used his clout to get a biopsy done on John-Peters, but nothing happened at first.
“You can beg all you can but no one will budge . . . people only move when you go on tv (television) or Facebook and behave undiplomatically,” Farley posted on Facebook.
He said the biopsy was eventually done but Peters never got the results.
Peters said he had turned to Farley to help him beg.
“I begged every day, all the doctors and nurses after I saw my wife in pain and he (Farley) helped but nobody listened and then we got some help,” he said.
He thanked Farley and is now demanding answers from the TRHA.
“Why did they let my wife suffer from September to December? Who do you have to see to get some attention in Tobago?” he asked.
Efforts to get comments from the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) were futile. Messages sent via email, WhatsApp and telephone to Manager of Corporate Communications Maria- Antoinette Mora were not answered.
