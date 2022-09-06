5 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

There has been no sale of Innswood lands, says OPM

21 segundos ago
there_has_been_no_sale_of_innswood_lands_2C_says_opm.jpg
There has been no sale of the Innswood lands in St Catherine and no decision has been made to sell the lands, the Office of The Prime Minister (OPM) said in a statement today.

Agricultural interests had vigorously opposed proposed plans to repurpose 3,000 acres of the prime farmlands for the development of housing solutions by investors led by billionaire business mogul Michael Lee-Chin.

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/lead-stories/20220905/farm-fury-over…

But the government said there were no such plans.

OPM said earlier today Cabinet received a preliminary briefing from Sugar Company of Jamaica Holdings Limited (SCJ) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), «on media reports that agricultural lands in Innswood, St Catherine will be used for housing development» and sought to clarify the issue by outlining the following:

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

