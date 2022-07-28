There are still good men in Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

The EDITOR, Madam:

There are still some Good Samaritans, [particularly] men in Stewart Castle, Trelawny, Jamaica.

Please, kindly permit us (myself and my friend, a Canadian visitor) to acknowledge and highlight some caring and dignified men, who took time out of their busy schedules to assist two ladies whose car broke down along the Stewart Castle main road in Trelawny, on our way back to Ocho Rios, approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.

We call them ‘Good Samaritans’. Chiefly, we want to underscore and «big up» Mr Tony Todd, the first gentleman who, as he was driving towards us as we suddenly stopped the car, and on seeing us opening the bonnet of the car, he came along and asked, «What’s the problem?» We explained what happened and he said we needed a wrecker! I immediately called the owner and relayed the details of our mishap. Mr Todd then informed that he was going down the road but hopefully would be back before we left the spot.

While we waited for some time, another gentleman came to enquire what was wrong. This man was a sound selector playing music for an entity nearby. Our spirits were lifted further when the music selector even went beyond in searching the bonnet and identified one of the main defects of the problem we faced. Again, without hesitation, I called the owner to declare the updated information. While we were there, a third young man came along. He was a team member of the sound selector’s [but] he realised that nothing could be done on spot.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

