The worsening crime problem

Entornointeligente.com /

Crime is on the rise as re­vealed by sta­tis­tics eas­i­ly avail­able through a lit­tle re­search. It has been ris­ing steadi­ly for the past 10-plus years de­spite the ‘re­as­sur­ances’ of po­lice and politi­cians, who pro­vide sta­tis­tics to show that there are oc­ca­sion­al de­creas­es in num­bers, in var­i­ous cat­e­gories. These de­creas­es are tem­po­rary ‘blips’ in the over­all pic­ture, which, if chart­ed by an un­bi­ased ob­serv­er, clear­ly shows the ris­ing crime num­bers, as well as the ris­ing crime rate.

I sup­pose that many per­sons have giv­en up on the less­er im­pact crimes, such as the num­bers of speed­ing and park­ing tick­ets—and fines—is­sued. What is fore­most on peo­ple’s minds are the more se­ri­ous crimes, in­volv­ing vi­o­lence and loss of life with, sad­ly, of­ten grue­some acts per­pe­trat­ed on the vic­tims. One can on­ly won­der whether the per­pe­tra­tors have re­vert­ed to baser an­i­mal in­stincts, rather than high­er hu­man cog­ni­tive ca­pa­bil­i­ties. When you think of it, even an­i­mals aren’t as de­praved as some of these per­pe­tra­tors.

Per­haps the hard­est fact to di­gest is the ut­ter in­ca­pac­i­ty of the law en­force­ment ser­vices to get a grip on crime fight­ing…whether that grip is to be crime pre­ven­tion or crime in­ves­ti­ga­tion, fail­ure is an abysmal fact star­ing us in the face. Add to this fail­ure, the in­abil­i­ty of the ju­di­cial sys­tem, it­self un­der a tsuna­mi of crit­i­cisms of its own mak­ing, to cope with the rare ar­rest and one can see why hope of change is but as like­ly as a for­mer Pres­i­dent re­pay­ing an il­lic­it hous­ing al­lowance.

Ex­tend­ing this idea fur­ther … with a de­tec­tion and ar­rest record in se­ri­ous crimes at less than 10 per cent, but a tri­al time­frame in the ju­di­cial sys­tem tak­ing be­tween 5 to 15 years cur­rent­ly, what would hap­pen if that de­tec­tion rate was to in­crease to—let’s spec­u­late here —80 per cent? If you think the Pratt & Mor­gan 5-years time-lim­it is im­pos­si­ble now …

A recipe for an­ar­chy, I imag­ine. As to the reg­u­lar bay­ing for blood, every­one for­gets that be­fore there is a hang­ing or pub­lic ex­e­cu­tion, one must first catch and ver­i­fy the guilt of the per­pe­tra­tor. Sad­ly, this is near im­pos­si­ble with the cur­rent po­lice mem­ber­ship, es­pe­cial­ly con­sid­er­ing the in­ept stan­dards of think­ing and per­for­mance.

Some de­trac­tors might ques­tion my loy­al­ty to the coun­try … this is a red her­ring. Crit­i­cism does not mean dis­loy­al­ty. On­ly a fool will ig­nore the ob­vi­ous. Oth­er de­trac­tors will want to know why I am not sug­gest­ing im­prove­ments. A short-sight­ed view with­out the ben­e­fit of re­search, as I have done ex­act­ly that on many oc­ca­sions.

via email

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com