‘The Woman King’ — Truly fierce fiction

Making a historical epic is tricky. While the words «based on a true story» will always invoke intrigue, most true stories don’t have the narrative throughline needed for a satisfying major motion picture. Liberties get taken to flesh out the plot and characters, and suddenly, the true in true story is better served with an asterisk.

The Woman King is no different. For the sake of the narrative, the Agojie warriors, an elite squad of female warriors sworn to protect the kingdom of Dahomey, are presented as heroic. The film acknowledges their part in the slave trade, but downplays it significantly. The characters treat it as an evil they wish to be rid of, yet by all accounts, this depiction is fiction.

Make no mistake, the women warriors it depicts did, in fact, exist and, by all accounts, are as fierce and formidable as the film suggests. The opening scene sees them appearing as figures from myth, emerging from the shadows of the savannah to rescue their people from the clutches of a neighbouring group. It’s a gripping beginning as they tear through their foes, moving as a nigh unstoppable unit.

The warriors are led by their general, played by the incomparable Viola Davis. Among them are Jamaica descendant Lashanna Lynch and Ugandan actress Sheila Atim. The trio are in charge of training the new crop of Agojie warriors, just in time for the conflict brewing on the horizon.

