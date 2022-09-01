‘The Woman King’ comes for the throne

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW YORK (AP):

Gina Prince-Bythewood didn’t get very far into reading the script for The Woman King , a historical epic about a real West African army of female warriors, before she knew she wanted to direct it.

«Literally five pages into it I knew it was going to be my next film,» Prince-Bythewood says. «I felt so connected to these women. I was so excited. When they rise up out of the grass I was like, ‘Ohhhh, I want to shoot that.’»

When The Woman King – which does begin with the imposing image of Viola Davis and a regiment of female soldiers stealthily emerging from tall savannah grass in the moonlight, with swords drawn – will emerge as a potent force on a movie landscape that has seldom seen something like it.

Drawing from the real history of the Agojie, women warriors who defended the West African kingdom of Dahomey (present-day Benin) from the 1600s until the late 19th century, The Woman King is muscular action-drama that puts female power front and centre at a time when women’s rights are imperilled.

