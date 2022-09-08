Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Value means to appreciate, estimate worth of, to regard or the principles or standards of behaviour. Loyalty means being faithful in allegiance to a cause, leader, government or group.

In our society today, there seems to be an enmity between loyalty and what may be deemed as acceptable standards of behaviour. This comes out in the way we think, our language and tones of expression towards each other. Such intra- and inter-personal communication negatively impacts the established systems that govern our nation. Even when wrong, people remind you, with sternness, of their rights and that they will not be denied them. They will be the first to preach about the evidence of low moral values, and abruptly caution on who has lost the moral authority to speak. They will be the first to squeal about injustice towards them. Ironically, those who chant about the importance of good values (often) have no loyalty to others, including leaders, institutions, groups or any established system.

The value of good friendship or relationship has depreciated in our society to an all-time low, where deception, sadly, is the order of the day. As such, people no longer have a heart or give a thought about each other. People enjoy pretending to be what they are not, because they want to capitalise on the resources or wealth, knowledge and/or skills of others or, in simple terms, piggy-back on the substance of others.

Truly, the value of loyalty can only be attained when, in humility, we value others above ourselves and seek to bring out the best in another person. This we ought to do as often as we can by influencing others towards greatness, while being truthful.

