The United States Only Cares About Energy: Venezuelan FM Faria

Carlos Faria ratified that Venezuela structures its international relations on the basis of a «Peace Diplomacy,» which respects the right of the peoples to choose their own destiny

On Sunday, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faria revealed that the U.S. government seeks to establish relations with Venezuela without dismantling the sanctions regime that Washington applies to the Bolivarian revolution.

«The U.S. government took the initiative to make a rapprochement with President Nicolas Maduro to normalize relations but not diplomatic ones nor the dismantling of sanctions. It sought the reestablishment of energetic relations because that interests Washington,» he said during an interview with Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas, a renowned journalist in Venezuela

The Bolivarian diplomat believes that relations between Venezuela and the United States could be clarified after the U.S. parliamentary elections in November.

«Midterm elections are expected in the United States. It is said that President Joe Biden is waiting for that to happen, and then he is going to make his relationship with our government clearer. We are waiting for that to happen,» Faria stated.

Alex Nain Saab Moran.

Venezuelan diplomat appointed by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela as Special Envoy since April 9, 2018.

Kidnapped for more than 2 years by the US without evidence or foundation for such allegations. #DerechoALaDefensa @JoeBiden @VP @StateDept pic.twitter.com/3SVSvUsrDx

— LuisJackson (@SoyJackson1) September 5, 2022 The Bolivarian minister also pointed out that Venezuela structures its international relations on the basis of a «Peace Diplomacy,» which respects the right of the peoples to choose their own destiny.

«President Maduro has marked out in a very clear way what is the line. It is the Bolivarian «Peace Diplomacy,» which exercises mutual respect in order to maintain peace and does not question the internal policies of each country or the right of peoples to choose their path,» he said.

Regarding the relations between Venezuela and Colombia, Faria stressed that the Bolivarian government welcomes the normalization of diplomatic, political, and economic relations since both countries are «one people» and share a common and intertwined history from the very moment of their formation as independent nations

The administrations of Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro reestablished diplomatics relations between #Venezuela and #Colombia pic.twitter.com/Jlh5BuRxJl

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 31, 2022

