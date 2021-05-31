The U.S. Shale Patch Could Be In For Another Wave of Mergers

Entornointeligente.com / Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins Sell Buy 66.95 +0.63 +0.95% Brent Crude • 6 hours Sell Buy 69.32 +0.60 +0.87% Natural Gas • 10 mins Sell Buy 3.051 +0.065 +2.18% Heating Oil • 16 mins Sell Buy 2.051 +0.013 +0.62% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.146 +0.009 +0.40% Louisiana Light • 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97% Bonny Light • 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54% Opec Basket • 5 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22% Mars US • 1 hour 66.02 -0.73 -1.09% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.146 +0.009 +0.40% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 4 days 67.64 +1.36 +2.05% Murban • 4 days 68.36 +1.03 +1.53% Iran Heavy • 4 days 64.48 +0.51 +0.80% Basra Light • 4 days 69.01 -0.45 -0.65% Saharan Blend • 4 days 67.93 +0.22 +0.32% Bonny Light • 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54% Girassol • 4 days 69.04 +0.46 +0.67% Opec Basket • 5 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 4 days 51.71 -0.46 -0.88% Western Canadian Select • 1 hour 51.60 -0.11 -0.21% Canadian Condensate • 4 days 65.85 +0.64 +0.98% Premium Synthetic • 4 days 67.25 +0.64 +0.96% Sweet Crude • 1 hour 62.35 +0.64 +1.04% Peace Sour • 3 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 3 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07% Light Sour Blend • 3 days 62.70 +0.64 +1.03% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 1 hour 65.85 +0.64 +0.98% Central Alberta • 3 days 60.85 +0.64 +1.06% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18% Giddings • 4 days 56.50 -0.75 -1.31% ANS West Coast • 6 days 67.94 +0.17 +0.25% West Texas Sour • 4 days 60.27 -0.53 -0.87% Eagle Ford • 4 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 4 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18% Kansas Common • 5 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88% Buena Vista • 5 days 72.94 +0.64 +0.89% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 hours OPEC Boosted Production Less Than Expected In May 3 hours OPEC+ Still Sees Oil Demand Growing By 6 Million Bpd In 2021 6 hours Intel Warns: Chip Shortage Threatens EV Boom 8 hours Rare Iranian Oil Cargo Reaches U.S. Shores 9 hours Cheap Energy Boosts Crypto Mining In Argentina 3 days Nigeria Says It Is Preparing For Post-Oil World 3 days Iraq Expands Port Infrastructure To Raise Fuel Trade 3 days Shareholders Overwhelmingly Back Total’s Climate Policy 3 days Energy Companies Are Scrambling For Cyber Insurance 3 days China’s Tech Emissions Are Set To Double By 2035 4 days Crypto Mining Company Plans One Of The Largest Solar Projects In The U.S. 4 days Indian State Refiner To Buy Iranian Oil If Iran Offers Price Discounts 4 days Biden’s Asia Advisor: ”U.S. Entering Period Of Intense Competition With China” 4 days WoodMac: Asia Needs To Invest More In Gas To Lower Emissions 4 days Venezuela Imports First Diesel Cargo In Six Months 4 days China Increases Oversight On Crude Import Of Oil Majors 4 days Senators Propose Pro-Nuclear Tax Amendment 5 days Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil 5 days Norway’s Oil Industry Boosts Investment Despite IEA Report 5 days Dutch Court Orders Shell To Slash Emissions In Historic Climate Case 5 days Iran Bans Crypto Mining During Hot Summer Months 5 days Nissan May Build Huge Battery Plant In The UK 5 days Ford Confirms That 4 Out Of 10 Cars It Sells In 2030 Will Be Electric 5 days Analyst: Iran’s Oil To Return To Market In August At The Earliest 6 days Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report 6 days Biden Administration Looks To Build Two Wind Farms Off California’s Coast 6 days India’s Refiners, Oil Operators Prepare For Cyclone Yaas 6 days Mexico Makes Strategic Move To Snag U.S. Refinery 6 days More Than 50% Of UK Oil Jobs Could End Up In Renewables By 2030 7 days California Launches Rulemaking To Ban Fracking In 2024 7 days $150 Billion In Stolen Oil Money Smuggled Out Of Iraq 7 days EU Looks To Tax Jet Fuel In Push To Cut Emissions 7 days People Protest Over Lack Of Jobs In Gulf Oil Producer Oman 7 days Rising Saudi Exports Drive OPEC Shipments Increase In May 7 days Dakota Access To Remain In Operation, Judge Rules 7 days High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant 10 days North Dakota Supreme Court Decides In Favor Of Oil Firms In Royalties Case 10 days Gasoline Shortages Still Lingering Post-Colonial Pipeline Hack 10 days California Requires Most Uber And Lyft Trips To Be Electric By 2030 10 days China Bans Teslas At Government Compounds 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav – “The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power” 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status – Electoral Votes 21 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives… 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds 5 hours . 3 days Nord Stream – US/German consultations 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well? 5 days The coming Cyber Attack 5 days Fun facts about oil? Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: OPEC Boosted Production Less Than Expected In May

Find us on:

The World’s Most Attractive Renewable Energy Market Though Europe and China haveâ¦

Canada’s Largest Pension Funds Stick To Lucrative Oil Sands Bets The combined value of oilâ¦

S&P Report: Gulf Producers To Slash Deficits As Oil Prices Rise The Arab Gulf oil producersâ¦

Home Energy Energy-General Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content The U.S. Shale Patch Could Be In For Another Wave of Mergers By Irina Slav – May 31, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT Join Our Community After last year saw some huge deals in the U.S. shale space, with ConocoPhillips merging with Concho Resources and Chevron buying Devon Energy, among others, it looks that this year will see a continuation of the M&A trend. Indeed, it is likely that consolidation is the only way forward for the industry. “It’s a better way to ride through the cycles in our business,” said the chief executive of Cimarex following the announcement of its all-stock merger with Cabot Oil& Gas Corp earlier this month. “The demands of our sector, in terms of returning free cash flow to our owners, [tell us that] these swings in our cash flow are poison, and this is just a wonderful antidote to volatility,” Thomas Jorden said as quoted by the Wall Street Journal.

Shale oil shareholders have indeed become more demanding about returns lately, and the pandemic-driven crisis that shook the industry last year only served to sharpen these demands and prompted shale companies to reorganize their priorities. This time, unlike last time, they seem to be willing to stick with the new agenda. But it requires further consolidation.

During the last downturn in 2014 to 2016, shale producers also promised to rein in production growth and return more cash to shareholders. But as soon as prices began to rebound, growth was once again number one on their priority lists. This is no longer the case. The recent slump was much more severe, and this time, there is additional pressure on the industry from the energy transition camp that is changing the makeup of energy companies’ shareholders.

For now, activist shareholders vying for board seats to make oil and gas companies mend their ways and stop being so much about oil and gas are targeting the supermajors. However, it is only a matter of time before they spread to independents, too, as the energy transition agenda reshapes the whole investment business. This will only add to the challenges of U.S. shale oil, among them costs and production control.

Related: Oil Prices Rise At The Start Of Driving Season

Five years ago, it was all about production growth, whatever the cost. Now, the shale industry has learned its lesson, although it learned it the hard way with a flurry of bankruptcies. Pumping at will with no restraint can make an oil demand crisis that much worse. So now, shale producers are learning to control their output. One hurdle in the way of this control is the presence of small shale drillers who won’t play along because they simply cannot afford it.

The industry needs a further consolidation to reduce the number of small independent drillers who have been adding rigs lately, said Pioneer Natural Resources’ chief executive earlier this month on an earnings call. He wasn’t delicate about it, either.

“I hope other privates are taken out that are growing too much,” Scott Sheffield said as quoted by Reuters, referring to small private shale companies that began adding rigs the moment prices got high enough. Yet this is undermining the production control efforts of their larger sector players such as Pioneer. The company has been pretty active in the dealmaking business, buying Parsley Energy last year for $4.5 billion and DoublePoint Energy this year for $6.4 billion.

Consolidation is the optimal way to address all the significant challenges that the industry faces. Mergers tend to lead to cost reductions, improving free cash flow prospects. They also help optimize production to respond to actual demand rather than hopes for demand. At the same time, consolidation takes care of those pesky small players that produce as much as they want even if it hurts prices—and as a result, the stocks of the big fish in the pond.

Related: China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

Last year’s consolidations started late, possibly because the shock the industry suffered from the pandemic-caused demand destruction was unprecedented. But since then, dealmaking has been gathering speed with some, such as energy consultancy Enverus, expecting more deals this year. That’s despite higher valuations thanks to higher oil prices, which resulted in record cash flows for shale drillers.

Forecasts about profits are helping fuel the trend, too. Rystad Energy said earlier this month that U.S. shale drillers could rake in pre-hedge revenues of $195 billion collectively this year. Of course, this is contingent on several factors, including West Texas Intermediate remaining at about $60 per barrel and natural gas and LNG prices not declining substantially, too. Still, the forecast is upbeat enough to whet investors’ appetites for acquisitions in the shale space.

Not everyone is sold on the acquisition trend, though. Marathon Oil, for instance, recently said that it was going to pass on acquisitions to focus on investor returns. The way the company put it was that it was not going to “indulge in expensive” dealmaking, as carried by Reuters. This hints at higher business valuations, which would eventually put an end to the M&A wave. It also hints—more strongly—at the new number-one priority for shale drillers: shareholder returns, not production. As long as mergers and acquisitions are good for shareholders, they will continue.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Moody’s: Credit Risk Is Growing For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com