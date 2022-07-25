The Sustainable Development Ministry and Stakeholders seeking to address the issue of marine littering in St. Lucia

Entornointeligente.com /

The Sustainable Development Department is receiving assistance from UNEP, to create a marine litter management action plan. Stakeholders and the members of the Department met last week to gather feedback in formulating the strategies.

Sustainable Development Minister Shawn Edward said this is timely as the country looks to explore alternatives to employment in the marine sector.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/REG250722STLUCIA.mp3 Sustainable Development Minister Shawn Edward

