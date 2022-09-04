The State Does Not Exist to Please Big Businessmen: Lula

Entornointeligente.com /

«The government exists to give people a chance because no one chooses to be poor,» the Brazilian Workers’ Party presidential candidate said.

At a meeting in Sao Luis in the state of Maranhao, Brazilian presidential candidate Lula da Silva told women working in coconut crafts that «no one chooses to be poor.»

«The government does not exist to please big bankers, businessmen, or landowners. It exists to give people a chance because no one chooses to be poor. I don’t want to take anything away from anyone, but I want everyone to have the right to the minimum,» he said.

«They don’t know how the poor in this country live. They only remember the poor at elections,» the Workers’ Party leader said, making an implicit allusion to Brazilian right-wing candidates

Lula da Silva ratified that if he is elected as president, he will set institutions to protect Indigenous peoples, women, and fishermen, pointing out that his administration will be focused on favoring gender equity and environmental protection.

LULA EU AUTORIZO a fazer o Brasil feliz de novo!!!

Que festa linda em São Luís do Maranhão ������❤️ #VamosJuntosPeloBrasil ���� #LulaPresidente13 �� pic.twitter.com/wCQoCWEgwb

— Alita – Anjo de Combate ⚔♥⚔ ˢᵖᶠᶜ���������� (@Alita_BR21) September 4, 2022 «We want to involve all social movements to create something serious and show the world that we are going to take care of our Indigenous peoples and forests,» he stressed.

On Saturday night, Lula participated in an open-air meeting, where thousands of people gathered to listen to him. «It was beautiful to see Sao Luis full of hope! Thank you very much, people of Maranhao. Until next time!,» he said.

According to the latest survey published by Datafolha on Thursday, Lula continues to lead preferences with 45 percent of the voting intentions, while the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro fails to exceed 32 percent.

With Brazil’s presidential elections 42 days away, a new poll shows that the poor and working class are over two times more likely to vote for former President Lula than far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. My report for From the South @telesurenglish pic.twitter.com/rw1kHWGawJ

— BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) August 21, 2022

