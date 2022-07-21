The serious potential hazard with theologically inclined people

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

There undoubtedly is a serious potential hazard in theologically inclined people getting into high office with their dangerous disregard – and even contempt – for the natural environment.

As another example, in the midst of yet another unprecedented Amazonian rainforest wildfire two summers ago, Brazilian president and evangelical Christian Jair Bolsonaro declared that his presidency – and, I presume, all of the formidable environmental damage he inflicts while in power – is «fulfilling a mission from God».

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com