The Review of Electricity Act

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET), is mindful of comments expressed in the editorial ‘Urgency in electricity review’, published in The Gleaner on July 26.

The ministry, therefore, wishes to reiterate its position concerning the Joint Select Committee (JSC) reviewing the Electricity Act, 2015; in a bid to clarify misconceptions in the public domain.

The MSET wishes to place on record that any claim that states that the JSC reviewing the Electricity Act, 2015 is ‘suspended’ or ‘delayed’, is erroneous, inaccurate and misleading.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

