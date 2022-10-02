The real cost of gradualism

Entornointeligente.com /

I have said many times that eco­nom­ics will al­ways trump pol­i­tics. The foun­da­tion­al prin­ci­ple of Eco­nom­ics is that where a re­source is scarce, it can­not be free. Some­times the re­al cost of what we use or do may not be man­i­fest for a long time. The world is now learn­ing that les­son as decades of green­house gas emis­sions due to in­dus­tri­al ac­tiv­i­ty, com­bined with de­for­esta­tion, is lead­ing to glob­al cli­mate change which will take bil­lions of dol­lars to mit­i­gate, if we are al­ready not too late! Econ­o­mists are taught that so­cial costs, which may go un­recog­nised or ig­nored, have to be in­ter­nalised and those costs have to be paid, soon­er or lat­er. The longer you take to recog­nise and deal with those costs, the more dif­fi­cult it is to ad­dress.

So it took us 30 years to recog­nise that the sug­ar in­dus­try here was un­sus­tain­able. Tate and Lyle gave it up, but we thought that the po­lit­i­cal cost of in­creased un­em­ploy­ment was too high, so we sub­sidised a failed busi­ness for 30 years un­til, ‘wa­ter more than flour’, it was closed down. It took us al­most 20 years, af­ter failed desul­phuri­sa­tion and gas-to-liq­uids projects and mount­ing debt, to pull the plug on the re­fin­ery. There too, for a long time, the po­lit­i­cal cost of un­em­ploy­ment was judged to be too high. And so it is with WASA, T&TEC, the ma­jor­i­ty of state en­ter­pris­es, and the now much talked about fu­el sub­sidy.

It has tak­en our pol­i­cy­mak­ers sev­er­al decades to fi­nal­ly un­der­stand that the fu­el sub­sidy nev­er had a sound eco­nom­ic ra­tio­nale. Shar­ing in our ‘oil pat­ri­mo­ny’ is not a sound ra­tio­nale. That sub­sidy has cost the trea­sury count­less bil­lions, is re­gres­sive, that is, it ben­e­fits the rich more than the poor, pro­mot­ed ex­ces­sive con­sump­tion of fu­el, in­clud­ing diesel which al­so pol­lutes, and dis­tort­ed the trans­porta­tion sec­tor by en­cour­ag­ing more pri­vate cars and dis­cour­ag­ing ef­fi­cient pub­lic trans­porta­tion. We had a gold­en op­por­tu­ni­ty 6 years ago when oil prices dropped sharply, to re­move the fu­el sub­sidy en­tire­ly. We would have by now, saved bil­lions of dol­lars and would have start­ed the process of chang­ing our dri­ving habits, our choice of ve­hi­cles and even our mode of trans­porta­tion. Sound eco­nom­ic pol­i­cy gave way to po­lit­i­cal ex­pe­di­en­cy, fear of ‘ri­ot­ing’, and the de­fault op­tion of ‘grad­u­al­ism’ or ‘soft land­ing’.

There are, by the way, many oth­er sub­si­dies out there, some of them well-hid­den and com­plete­ly for­got­ten by the tech­noc­ra­cy. For ex­am­ple, there are pep­per­corn rents for valu­able state lands grant­ed to busi­ness­es decades ago which have nev­er been ad­just­ed, and of course, the hap­py busi­ness­men re­main qui­et! Em­ploy­ment in the pub­lic ser­vice may be an ‘iron rice bowl’, but by spread­ing the work among so many pub­lic sec­tor em­ploy­ees, wages are nec­es­sar­i­ly low, and as a re­sult re­tired pub­lic ser­vants de­scend in­to, at best, a ‘gen­teel pover­ty’.

Two points are, I think, im­por­tant. First, mar­ket prices con­vey im­por­tant in­for­ma­tion which sig­nal to con­sumers and pro­duc­ers what they should do. That in­cludes wage rates, which we don’t think of as a price be­cause wages are of course, some­one’s in­come. It al­so in­cludes the ex­change rate, which sig­nals to the en­tire econ­o­my whether we can af­ford the im­port­ed goods and ser­vices we con­sume and whether to pur­sue op­por­tu­ni­ties to earn for­eign ex­change. When we sub­sidise goods and ser­vices, we are af­fect­ing how peo­ple pro­duce and con­sume and we have to be sure that pro­duc­tion and con­sump­tion are be­ing steered in the right di­rec­tion, for the right length of time, and for the right peo­ple. Every tax, every sub­sidy needs to be crit­i­cal­ly re-ex­am­ined pe­ri­od­i­cal­ly to see whether it is achiev­ing its in­tend­ed pur­pose.

The sec­ond point is that ‘grad­u­al­ism’ is po­lit­i­cal­ly at­trac­tive. When con­front­ed with pol­i­cy choic­es which will in­flict pain on the so­ci­ety, our pol­i­cy­mak­ers are mind­ed to kick the can down the road and ‘wait and see’. But the fail­ure to act de­ci­sive­ly has re­al costs, and over time the costs of in­ac­tion and de­lay mount up and even­tu­al­ly, like sug­ar, like the re­fin­ery, like the fu­el sub­sidy now, the costs be­come un­sus­tain­able. Tim­ing is every­thing.

As an econ­o­mist, I am dri­ven to the brink of de­spair when I think about the mon­ey and re­sources we have wast­ed over the years from the Ca­roni Rac­ing Com­plex to IS­COTT, to Gas to Liq­uids, Life­S­port, Beetham Waste­water, the sug­ar in­dus­try, the fu­el sub­sidy, loss-mak­ing state en­ter­pris­es and so many more. This wastage is com­pound­ed by our un­der-sav­ing built in­to the very de­sign of the HSF, and our un­der-in­vest­ment in hu­man cap­i­tal de­vel­op­ment and in­no­va­tion. Maybe one day, po­lit­i­cal lead­ers will emerge who, fac­ing up to eco­nom­ic re­al­i­ties, will prac­tice pol­i­tics as the art of the pos­si­ble, and not as the art of ex­pe­di­en­cy, soft op­tions, and set­tling for the low­est com­mon de­nom­i­na­tor.

