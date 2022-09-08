The Queen was a standard-bearer of poise and grace: GG

Entornointeligente.com /

«It is with sadness that I advise the nation of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has served as Queen of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth for 70 years,» Governor General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen, said in a statement today.

«We admire Her Majesty for the strong sense of duty and lifelong devotion to the service of others.

«She is widely acknowledged for her exemplary leadership, dignity, humility, and generosity. These qualities have characterised her reign even into the modern times and have impacted the Commonwealth immensely.»

The governor general continued, «Even through her declining years and ill health, she battled valiantly to the end. Just two days before she died, she was in service appointing the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. She has been a standard-bearer of poise and grace and a steady, guiding hand through the changing times.

«We extend sympathies to the Royal Family, the Government and People of the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com