The precarious state of our union

On an annual basis, near the beginning of the year, the President of the United States reports on the State of the Union to a joint sitting of the Congress.
It is designed to bring the legislature and the rest of the country up to date with the plans and policies of the US administration, report on how the country is progressing and set a vision for the future.
Today we celebrat our 60th anniversary as a nation and amidst the euphoria of the diamond jubilee, we must reflect on a nation full of promise, but one which has not lived up to its true potential.
Two weeks ago, I noted in this very space that T&T is a country blessed with significant advantages.
It has already produced and used 25 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas. It has another 20 tcf of gas in its 3P reserves and an estimated 50 tcf to be discovered. In all, it is possible that this island of 1.3 million people would have sat in a basin of between 45 and 100 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, world-class by any standard.
When you add to this the fact that T&T has discovered and produced over 2.5 billion barrels of oil, with at least another 500 million barrels in reserves, you can see that this country has been a world-class hydrocarbon province.
T&T has oil and gas on land, nearshore and in deep-water. It has light sweet crude, heavier crude, tar sands, dry gas and wet gas.
T&T has also been blessed in terms of its location, outside the hurricane belt, literally in line with the major shipping routes and is a gateway to Latin and South America.
The advantage of being below the hurricane belt is not to be underestimated because as we have seen recently in Dominica and Antigua and before that in Jamaica and Grenada, the cost to countries, both in terms of the economic cost of rebuilding and the toll and misery for citizens hit by hurricanes, is immense.
If Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley were to address the country on where this unitary state of T&T is after 60 years of independence, he would be justified in saying that during the last 60 years this country has achieved a lot, but has also significantly underperformed. It has moved from a situation where few went past a very solid primary school education to one where the State pays for everyone to receive an education. From pre-school, all the way to the undergrad level at university, the State pays for it. This is a significant investment in our human capital and all governments from 1962 to the present have to be commended for the effort.
Our economy, through government policy, luck and the private sector seizing the moment, has grown and we have one of the highest per capita GDP in the region.
We have dominated and benefited the most from trade in Caricom and our manufacturers are the strongest in the region.
T&T has the best infrastructure in the Caribbean in terms of its highways, telecoms, power and other utilities.
Its financial institutions remain robust and well-capitalised and have pushed out of T&T and ventured into the rest of Caricom in search of opportunities.
But a true look at the state of the union will show that this is a country that has failed to truly diversify its economy. The over-dependence on energy is not dissimilar from the reliance on sugar and then cocoa.
Even the very revenues from energy have not been as efficiently used as we built a society on the notion that the Government was the solution to all our challenges with transfers and subsidies and make work, in effect keeping us in a kind of dependence on the master for our sustenance.
The economically-challenged areas in and around the capital city have moved from depressed communities to garrisons as the state becomes increasingly unimportant, and those areas replace the government with the Don or strongman.
Our infrastructure is beginning to crumble due to a lack of investment and foresight and problems are kicked down the road to the next crisis or next rainy season.
We have paid lip service to agriculture and having been convinced that tourism is servitude, we allow hundreds of millions of US dollars and tens of thousands of jobs to be lost as we fool ourselves into believing we are better than the rest of the Caribbean and that oil and gas will last forever.
In many ways, it is our main tourism product—Carnival—that saves us from ourselves, that reduces the risk of implosion, but as 1970 and 1990 show, that risk lurks ever so present.
For the late Lloyd Best, the culture of T&T, from its Carnival to limbo to double entendre and multi-identities, act as an antidote to the challenge of living in this space.
In a 1999 column, Best wrote: «This is clearly a place which in founding its own madness, at the same time invented a therapy of its own. The complication was that the whole caboodles was called into existence to deal with enslavement and colonialism (which is anodyne enslavement, validated and masked by churching and schooling). Once you did not stand up inside it so as to make it your own point of vantage for observation and decision, you could administer the therapy to yourself in the third person, so to speak, as if it was not you you were dealing with.»
He added: «This is what one was duly processed for by the imperial school not by any systematic terror dispossession—though there was some of that inherent in the imperial project—but by the simple alienation from self, from one’s own obeah and intuition. This is the reason Independence was a threshold with an order of significance different from Emancipation. At least in theory it restored the responsibility of autonomous decision.»
We have been forced to make our own decision, even with the shackles of colonialism on us.
I want to suggest that many of those decisions have not been good ones. There is another major decision that will have to be made before we celebrate another 60 years and that has to do with the unitary state called Trinidad and Tobago.
There is real economic sense to the continuation of the unitary state but we have to be honest that it cannot be a situation where Tobago gets $2.5 billion a year while its contribution in taxes is limited.
There is no doubt that if Tobago is forced to be more sustainable, even if it means a formula that takes into account earnings from gas deposits in and around the island, it could positively contribute to the economy of country T&T, but the present arrangement is unsustainable.
The constant handwringing about the difference in the culture of the people of the two islands cannot be ignored and a decision must be made about whether this is a sustainable union or whether like other Caricom countries, we can be close allies if not one country. These are things that must be settled in the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
I want to end with another quote from Best.
He said: «The place has a life, a character, a dynamic of its own. We can control governments by voting and by not voting as needed, as much as by switching votes in strategic directions. And if we can deflate governments, we can also dislodge oligarchies. The whole subversive apparatus invented to deal with the colonial order would, however, have to be revamped for the purposes of freedom. We’ve always needed to take that point.»
