The precarious state of our union

On an an­nu­al ba­sis, near the be­gin­ning of the year, the Pres­i­dent of the Unit­ed States re­ports on the State of the Union to a joint sit­ting of the Con­gress.

It is de­signed to bring the leg­is­la­ture and the rest of the coun­try up to date with the plans and poli­cies of the US ad­min­is­tra­tion, re­port on how the coun­try is pro­gress­ing and set a vi­sion for the fu­ture.

To­day we cel­e­brat our 60th an­niver­sary as a na­tion and amidst the eu­pho­ria of the di­a­mond ju­bilee, we must re­flect on a na­tion full of promise, but one which has not lived up to its true po­ten­tial.

Two weeks ago, I not­ed in this very space that T&T is a coun­try blessed with sig­nif­i­cant ad­van­tages.

It has al­ready pro­duced and used 25 tril­lion cu­bic feet (tcf) of nat­ur­al gas. It has an­oth­er 20 tcf of gas in its 3P re­serves and an es­ti­mat­ed 50 tcf to be dis­cov­ered. In all, it is pos­si­ble that this is­land of 1.3 mil­lion peo­ple would have sat in a basin of be­tween 45 and 100 tril­lion cu­bic feet of nat­ur­al gas, world-class by any stan­dard.

When you add to this the fact that T&T has dis­cov­ered and pro­duced over 2.5 bil­lion bar­rels of oil, with at least an­oth­er 500 mil­lion bar­rels in re­serves, you can see that this coun­try has been a world-class hy­dro­car­bon province.

T&T has oil and gas on land, nearshore and in deep-wa­ter. It has light sweet crude, heav­ier crude, tar sands, dry gas and wet gas.

T&T has al­so been blessed in terms of its lo­ca­tion, out­side the hur­ri­cane belt, lit­er­al­ly in line with the ma­jor ship­ping routes and is a gate­way to Latin and South Amer­i­ca.

The ad­van­tage of be­ing be­low the hur­ri­cane belt is not to be un­der­es­ti­mat­ed be­cause as we have seen re­cent­ly in Do­mini­ca and An­tigua and be­fore that in Ja­maica and Grena­da, the cost to coun­tries, both in terms of the eco­nom­ic cost of re­build­ing and the toll and mis­ery for cit­i­zens hit by hur­ri­canes, is im­mense.

If Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley were to ad­dress the coun­try on where this uni­tary state of T&T is af­ter 60 years of in­de­pen­dence, he would be jus­ti­fied in say­ing that dur­ing the last 60 years this coun­try has achieved a lot, but has al­so sig­nif­i­cant­ly un­der­per­formed. It has moved from a sit­u­a­tion where few went past a very sol­id pri­ma­ry school ed­u­ca­tion to one where the State pays for every­one to re­ceive an ed­u­ca­tion. From pre-school, all the way to the un­der­grad lev­el at uni­ver­si­ty, the State pays for it. This is a sig­nif­i­cant in­vest­ment in our hu­man cap­i­tal and all gov­ern­ments from 1962 to the present have to be com­mend­ed for the ef­fort.

Our econ­o­my, through gov­ern­ment pol­i­cy, luck and the pri­vate sec­tor seiz­ing the mo­ment, has grown and we have one of the high­est per capi­ta GDP in the re­gion.

We have dom­i­nat­ed and ben­e­fit­ed the most from trade in Cari­com and our man­u­fac­tur­ers are the strongest in the re­gion.

T&T has the best in­fra­struc­ture in the Caribbean in terms of its high­ways, tele­coms, pow­er and oth­er util­i­ties.

Its fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions re­main ro­bust and well-cap­i­talised and have pushed out of T&T and ven­tured in­to the rest of Cari­com in search of op­por­tu­ni­ties.

But a true look at the state of the union will show that this is a coun­try that has failed to tru­ly di­ver­si­fy its econ­o­my. The over-de­pen­dence on en­er­gy is not dis­sim­i­lar from the re­liance on sug­ar and then co­coa.

Even the very rev­enues from en­er­gy have not been as ef­fi­cient­ly used as we built a so­ci­ety on the no­tion that the Gov­ern­ment was the so­lu­tion to all our chal­lenges with trans­fers and sub­si­dies and make work, in ef­fect keep­ing us in a kind of de­pen­dence on the mas­ter for our sus­te­nance.

The eco­nom­i­cal­ly-chal­lenged ar­eas in and around the cap­i­tal city have moved from de­pressed com­mu­ni­ties to gar­risons as the state be­comes in­creas­ing­ly unim­por­tant, and those ar­eas re­place the gov­ern­ment with the Don or strong­man.

Our in­fra­struc­ture is be­gin­ning to crum­ble due to a lack of in­vest­ment and fore­sight and prob­lems are kicked down the road to the next cri­sis or next rainy sea­son.

We have paid lip ser­vice to agri­cul­ture and hav­ing been con­vinced that tourism is servi­tude, we al­low hun­dreds of mil­lions of US dol­lars and tens of thou­sands of jobs to be lost as we fool our­selves in­to be­liev­ing we are bet­ter than the rest of the Caribbean and that oil and gas will last for­ev­er.

In many ways, it is our main tourism prod­uct—Car­ni­val—that saves us from our­selves, that re­duces the risk of im­plo­sion, but as 1970 and 1990 show, that risk lurks ever so present.

For the late Lloyd Best, the cul­ture of T&T, from its Car­ni­val to lim­bo to dou­ble en­ten­dre and mul­ti-iden­ti­ties, act as an an­ti­dote to the chal­lenge of liv­ing in this space.

In a 1999 col­umn, Best wrote: «This is clear­ly a place which in found­ing its own mad­ness, at the same time in­vent­ed a ther­a­py of its own. The com­pli­ca­tion was that the whole ca­boo­dles was called in­to ex­is­tence to deal with en­slave­ment and colo­nial­ism (which is an­o­dyne en­slave­ment, val­i­dat­ed and masked by church­ing and school­ing). Once you did not stand up in­side it so as to make it your own point of van­tage for ob­ser­va­tion and de­ci­sion, you could ad­min­is­ter the ther­a­py to your­self in the third per­son, so to speak, as if it was not you you were deal­ing with.»

He added: «This is what one was du­ly processed for by the im­pe­r­i­al school not by any sys­tem­at­ic ter­ror dis­pos­ses­sion—though there was some of that in­her­ent in the im­pe­r­i­al project—but by the sim­ple alien­ation from self, from one’s own obeah and in­tu­ition. This is the rea­son In­de­pen­dence was a thresh­old with an or­der of sig­nif­i­cance dif­fer­ent from Eman­ci­pa­tion. At least in the­o­ry it re­stored the re­spon­si­bil­i­ty of au­tonomous de­ci­sion.»

We have been forced to make our own de­ci­sion, even with the shack­les of colo­nial­ism on us.

I want to sug­gest that many of those de­ci­sions have not been good ones. There is an­oth­er ma­jor de­ci­sion that will have to be made be­fore we cel­e­brate an­oth­er 60 years and that has to do with the uni­tary state called Trinidad and To­ba­go.

There is re­al eco­nom­ic sense to the con­tin­u­a­tion of the uni­tary state but we have to be hon­est that it can­not be a sit­u­a­tion where To­ba­go gets $2.5 bil­lion a year while its con­tri­bu­tion in tax­es is lim­it­ed.

There is no doubt that if To­ba­go is forced to be more sus­tain­able, even if it means a for­mu­la that takes in­to ac­count earn­ings from gas de­posits in and around the is­land, it could pos­i­tive­ly con­tribute to the econ­o­my of coun­try T&T, but the present arrange­ment is un­sus­tain­able.

The con­stant hand­wring­ing about the dif­fer­ence in the cul­ture of the peo­ple of the two is­lands can­not be ig­nored and a de­ci­sion must be made about whether this is a sus­tain­able union or whether like oth­er Cari­com coun­tries, we can be close al­lies if not one coun­try. These are things that must be set­tled in the in­ter­est of the peo­ple of Trinidad and To­ba­go.

I want to end with an­oth­er quote from Best.

He said: «The place has a life, a char­ac­ter, a dy­nam­ic of its own. We can con­trol gov­ern­ments by vot­ing and by not vot­ing as need­ed, as much as by switch­ing votes in strate­gic di­rec­tions. And if we can de­flate gov­ern­ments, we can al­so dis­lodge oli­garchies. The whole sub­ver­sive ap­pa­ra­tus in­vent­ed to deal with the colo­nial or­der would, how­ev­er, have to be re­vamped for the pur­pos­es of free­dom. We’ve al­ways need­ed to take that point.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

