One year ago, T&T was bracing for impact from the Delta variant of COVID-19. The onslaught from that variant resulted in hospitalisations and deaths at such an alarming rate that space began to run out in the parallel health system and at funeral homes.
Today, two-and-a-half years into the pandemic, there are warning signs of another worrying twist in this global health emergency, just as citizens here prepare for the lifting of the mask mandate outdoors and there are significant declines in COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths
The emergence of BA.5, the latest in the multiple subvariants of Omicron that have emerged since late last year and the most infectious and transmissible variant of the coronavirus to date, is the latest indicator that the pandemic is far from over.
Not only is BA.5 driving another global surge in cases, it is also baffling scientists and medical researchers because of the ease with which it evades immunity from previous infections and vaccines. Although this latest subvariant does not appear to cause more severe illness, it raises the risk of reinfection, which does not augur well for this country where the vaccination rates are still not acceptable.
Therefore, with last year’s nightmarish scenes of crowded COVID-19 hospital wards, high demand for ICU beds and high rates of daily deaths still fresh in our collective memories, it is time to revisit the vaccination programme and increase public education campaigns around the pandemic.
Although most public health restrictions are no longer in effect, T&T needs to remain on high pandemic alert. Citizens will need constant reminders of the fact that, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Committee, COVID-19 is still a public health emergency of international concern.
The same level of urgency with which the first tranche of vaccines was brought into the country and administered should be maintained to encourage the still unvaccinated to take the jab and for all others to get their booster shots.
Just yesterday at the weekly COVID-19 media briefing, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was lamenting the slow vaccine uptake. Demand, which was at encouraging levels around this time a year ago, is down to a trickle and seems headed to a complete halt.
This might be because Omicron and its subvariants are not being treated as seriously as Delta and earlier mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. There was more concern when there was confirmation of the first locally detected case of BA.2 last February than there was last week when public health officials announced this country’s first case of BA-4 had been detected.
There seems extraordinarily little public awareness of the fact that this subvariant, much like the new and worrying BA.5, easily eludes some of the antibodies produced after vaccinations and infections.
To avoid another worst-case scenario with COVID-19, Minister Deyalsingh and all those involved in managing the pandemic in T&T must send a strong and clear message to the population. This country’s strongest line of defence against these latest mutations of the coronavirus is still the vaccination.
That is because if more people are fully vaccinated, that reduces the opportunity for the virus to spread and mutate. Therefore, at this stage in the pandemic, that is where most of the effort and energy should be directed.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian