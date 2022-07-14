The pandemic is far from over

Entornointeligente.com /

One year ago, T&T was brac­ing for im­pact from the Delta vari­ant of COVID-19. The on­slaught from that vari­ant re­sult­ed in hos­pi­tal­i­sa­tions and deaths at such an alarm­ing rate that space be­gan to run out in the par­al­lel health sys­tem and at fu­ner­al homes.

To­day, two-and-a-half years in­to the pan­dem­ic, there are warn­ing signs of an­oth­er wor­ry­ing twist in this glob­al health emer­gency, just as cit­i­zens here pre­pare for the lift­ing of the mask man­date out­doors and there are sig­nif­i­cant de­clines in COVID-19 hos­pi­tal­i­sa­tions and deaths

The emer­gence of BA.5, the lat­est in the mul­ti­ple sub­vari­ants of Omi­cron that have emerged since late last year and the most in­fec­tious and trans­mis­si­ble vari­ant of the coro­n­avirus to date, is the lat­est in­di­ca­tor that the pan­dem­ic is far from over.

Not on­ly is BA.5 dri­ving an­oth­er glob­al surge in cas­es, it is al­so baf­fling sci­en­tists and med­ical re­searchers be­cause of the ease with which it evades im­mu­ni­ty from pre­vi­ous in­fec­tions and vac­cines. Al­though this lat­est sub­vari­ant does not ap­pear to cause more se­vere ill­ness, it rais­es the risk of re­in­fec­tion, which does not au­gur well for this coun­try where the vac­ci­na­tion rates are still not ac­cept­able.

There­fore, with last year’s night­mar­ish scenes of crowd­ed COVID-19 hos­pi­tal wards, high de­mand for ICU beds and high rates of dai­ly deaths still fresh in our col­lec­tive mem­o­ries, it is time to re­vis­it the vac­ci­na­tion pro­gramme and in­crease pub­lic ed­u­ca­tion cam­paigns around the pan­dem­ic.

Al­though most pub­lic health re­stric­tions are no longer in ef­fect, T&T needs to re­main on high pan­dem­ic alert. Cit­i­zens will need con­stant re­minders of the fact that, ac­cord­ing to the World Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion’s (WHO) Emer­gency Com­mit­tee, COVID-19 is still a pub­lic health emer­gency of in­ter­na­tion­al con­cern.

The same lev­el of ur­gency with which the first tranche of vac­cines was brought in­to the coun­try and ad­min­is­tered should be main­tained to en­cour­age the still un­vac­ci­nat­ed to take the jab and for all oth­ers to get their boost­er shots.

Just yes­ter­day at the week­ly COVID-19 me­dia brief­ing, Health Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh was lament­ing the slow vac­cine up­take. De­mand, which was at en­cour­ag­ing lev­els around this time a year ago, is down to a trick­le and seems head­ed to a com­plete halt.

This might be be­cause Omi­cron and its sub­vari­ants are not be­ing treat­ed as se­ri­ous­ly as Delta and ear­li­er mu­ta­tions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. There was more con­cern when there was con­fir­ma­tion of the first lo­cal­ly de­tect­ed case of BA.2 last Feb­ru­ary than there was last week when pub­lic health of­fi­cials an­nounced this coun­try’s first case of BA-4 had been de­tect­ed.

There seems ex­tra­or­di­nar­i­ly lit­tle pub­lic aware­ness of the fact that this sub­vari­ant, much like the new and wor­ry­ing BA.5, eas­i­ly eludes some of the an­ti­bod­ies pro­duced af­ter vac­ci­na­tions and in­fec­tions.

To avoid an­oth­er worst-case sce­nario with COVID-19, Min­is­ter Deyals­ingh and all those in­volved in man­ag­ing the pan­dem­ic in T&T must send a strong and clear mes­sage to the pop­u­la­tion. This coun­try’s strongest line of de­fence against these lat­est mu­ta­tions of the coro­n­avirus is still the vac­ci­na­tion.

That is be­cause if more peo­ple are ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed, that re­duces the op­por­tu­ni­ty for the virus to spread and mu­tate. There­fore, at this stage in the pan­dem­ic, that is where most of the ef­fort and en­er­gy should be di­rect­ed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

