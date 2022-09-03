The JTA needs to raise its standards

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

As we approach the reopening of school, the war of figures continues to escalate between the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) concerning the actual number of teachers who will no longer be part of the local cohort whether due to migration, leave, or retirement. It is expected that by the end of September, we should have a better representation of the situation.

We have a data problem in our country, which is also evident at the higher-education level. An absence of relevant data affects how we manage certain issues and draft and implement certain policies. It should not be that we are just throwing numbers around into thin air to either downplay or overexaggerate a situation.

Indubitably, the JTA is one of those trade union voices that one can expect to hear in the media all year round. However, to what extent is this important body’s impact being felt when it comes to salient issues? As it appears, the JTA seems to have become an entity for self-aggrandisement and ‘loudness,’ but one can be assertive without being aggressive. It is as though the culture of the last decade has been about who can hurl the most attacks against successive governments and who can put up the fiercest resistance against policies, even those that could be transformative. It is sometimes puzzling whether the heads of this and other entities speak from a personal or minority stance or that of the collective body that they lead.

