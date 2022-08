The Inflation Reduction Act Is A Game-Changer For Decarbonization

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 40 mins 91.93 +1.43 +1.58% Brent Crude • 27 mins 97.11 +0.80 +0.83% Murban Crude • 15 mins 98.08 +1.09 +1.12% Natural Gas • 40 mins 8.202 +0.369 +4.71% Gasoline • 40 mins 3.070 +0.110 +3.72% Louisiana Light • 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41% Bonny Light • 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14% Mars US • 21 mins 90.38 +1.93 +2.18% Gasoline • 40 mins 3.070 +0.110 +3.72% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 69.48 -0.57 -0.81% Western Canadian Select • 16 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34% Canadian Condensate • 16 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28% Premium Synthetic • 16 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29% Sweet Crude • 16 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29% Peace Sour • 16 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 16 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30% Light Sour Blend • 16 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 16 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28% Central Alberta • 16 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29% Giddings • 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31% ANS West Coast • 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70% West Texas Sour • 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29% Kansas Common • 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31% Buena Vista • 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 10 mins Falling Gasoline Prices Keep Inflation In Check 1 hour French Nuclear Giant Sues Government For $8 Billion 2 hours U.S. Refiners See Demand Holding Strong Through Year-End 2 hours U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates 4 hours Freeport LNG Retracts Force Majeure, Leaving Buyers On The Hook For $8 Billion 4 hours Fitch: Global Coal Price Rally Could Last For Years 5 hours Sky High Prices Cause Record-Breaking Energy Debt In The UK 6 hours OPEC’s Oil Exports Are Rising In August 6 hours Iran Nuclear Talks Move Close To Deal 7 hours Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion In Tesla Shares 8 hours Russia Set To Resume Pipeline Oil Exports Via Ukraine 9 hours Pioneer CEO: New Tax Bill Could Put Small Drillers In Jeopardy 1 day API Sees Another Surprise Build In Crude Inventories 1 day EIA Lowers U.S. Oil Production Forecast 1 day Germany May Consider Lifting Its Ban On Fracking Amid Energy Crisis 1 day UK Plans On Power Outages This Winter 1 day Most U.S. Oil And Gas Firms At Risk Of Cyberattack: Study 1 day UK’s Centrica Signs $8.5B Long-Term Deal To Import U.S. LNG 1 day German Energy Regulator Says Gas Conservation Could Work 1 day U.S. Solar Industry Faces New Wave Of Disruptions 1 day Buffett Boosts Oxy Stake Above 20% 1 day Russia Halts Oil Pipeline Exports To Europe Via Ukraine 2 days Third Oil Tank Catches Fire In Massive Fire In Cuba 2 days Iran Nuclear Talks End With ‘Final Text’, No Agreement 2 days Russia’s Spot Crude Prices Rebound As China And India Snap Up Cargoes 2 days Shell: UK North Sea Needs Investments In New Oil And Gas Projects 2 days Analyst: Oil To Hit $120 Again By Winter 2 days Britons Advised To Stop Showering To Conserve Energy 2 days China’s Oil Processing Could Slow Amid Teapot Tax Probe 2 days IAEA Sees «Very Real Risk Of A Nuclear Disaster» In Ukraine 2 days Senate Democrats Pass Climate Bill 5 days Turkey Agrees To Pay For Russian Gas With Rubles 5 days Russian Refinery Returns To Operations After Drone Strike 5 days Tullow Comes Up Empty In Guyana Offshore Oil Well 5 days Putin Signs Decree That Bans «Unfriendly» Investors From Selling Energy Stakes 5 days Germany’s Power Prices Hit Record-High As Utilities Limit Output 5 days Norway Considers Limiting Electricity Exports To Prevent Domestic Crunch 5 days Japan Asks Mitsui, Mitsubishi To Stay On In Crucial Sakhalin-2 Project 5 days Dry Weather To Impact Europe’s Power Generation Through September 5 days Yemen’s Houthis Claim Saudi-Backed Coalition Looted $13B In Oil 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares 2 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com