The Inflation Reduction Act Falls Short On Emissions Regulation

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 92.99 +0.47 +0.51% Brent Crude • 1 hour 99.34 -1.88 -1.86% Murban Crude • 15 mins 100.1 -1.44 -1.42% Natural Gas • 19 mins 9.390 +0.015 +0.16% Gasoline • 54 mins 2.822 +0.010 +0.36% Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Bonny Light • 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08% Mars US • 1 hour 90.47 -1.92 -2.08% Gasoline • 54 mins 2.822 +0.010 +0.36% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 25 days 99.25 -1.68 -1.66% Murban • 25 days 101.4 -2.14 -2.07% Iran Heavy • 25 days 98.11 +0.79 +0.81% Basra Light • 269 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 25 days 98.38 -7.33 -6.93% Bonny Light • 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32% Girassol • 25 days 101.7 -5.94 -5.52% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 74.96 +1.24 +1.68% Western Canadian Select • 17 hours 80.79 +1.15 +1.44% Canadian Condensate • 17 hours 97.04 +1.15 +1.20% Premium Synthetic • 17 hours 95.29 +1.15 +1.22% Sweet Crude • 17 hours 93.19 +1.15 +1.25% Peace Sour • 17 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 17 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29% Light Sour Blend • 17 hours 92.44 +1.15 +1.26% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours 95.99 +1.15 +1.21% Central Alberta • 17 hours 90.64 +1.15 +1.29% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39% Giddings • 2 days 85.25 +1.25 +1.49% ANS West Coast • 3 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97% West Texas Sour • 14 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39% Kansas Common • 3 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 3 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 3 hours UBS Sees $125 Oil In The ’Coming Months 3 hours Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms 4 hours EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges 5 hours TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army 6 hours Europe’s $280 Billion Support Package Could Make Energy Crisis Worse 7 hours Top Indian Refiner To Invest $25 Billion In Net-Zero Push 8 hours OPEC President Backs Potential Oil Output Cuts 9 hours IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant 11 hours California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles 1 day Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again 1 day India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude 1 day U.S. Diesel Prices Climb For First Time In Two Months 1 day North Sea Gas Production Increases 26% 1 day UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever 1 day Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months 1 day Iran Offers To Help Europe With Oil And Gas Deliveries This Winter 1 day India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap 1 day Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January 1 day Sources: There’s No Formal Proposal At OPEC+ To Cut Output 2 days Oil Prices Rise On Major Crude Inventory Draw 2 days Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart 2 days Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade 2 days Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 2 days Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 2 days India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 2 days EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 2 days Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal 2 days Europe Gas Prices Break Records On Winter Crunch Fears 3 days U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low 3 days Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears 3 days Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts 3 days China Extends Power Curbs As Heatwave And Drought Persist 3 days Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week 3 days Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental 3 days Libya’s Oil Production Rebounds To Top 1.2 Million Bpd 3 days India Revives Oilfield After 15 Years Of Slumber 3 days Eni, TotalEnergies Make Major Gas Discovery Off Cyprus 6 days Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31 6 days Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 6 days France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 5 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 3 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 3 days What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 1 day «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 6 days PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 15 hours Forecasts for oil stocks. 1 day «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms

Find us on:

China Calls For Stronger Climate Actions Despite Not Attending The COP26 Both India and China haveâ¦

What To Expect From The COP26 Climate Summit The COP26 climate summit isâ¦

Carbon Emissions On Track To Reach An All-Time High The Asia Pacific region hasâ¦

Home The Environment Global Warming Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house andâ¦

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content The Inflation Reduction Act Falls Short On Emissions Regulation By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles – Aug 25, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT The inflation reduction act gives the EPA the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. Projections show that decarbonization of the US electric sector alone will cost over $4 trillion. The electric sector will have to more than double capital spending starting literally tomorrow if it intends to reach decarbonization within 20 years. Join Our Community When, early this year, the U.S. Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) throttled the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority to reduce carbon emissions on the grounds that Congress should pass a law specifically addressing the problem, we imagine that lobbyists who worked for the electric utility industry, so assiduously skilled in delaying any climate action, took the cynical advice offered by the Financial Times’ resident PR expert, Rutherford Hall. He advised clients to «position fossil fuel stuff as concern about global energy security. Keep stressing the commitment to your long-term green goals even as you slide away from them.» ( Financial Times , 21 August 2022, «Can I go back to being an uncaring boss yet?») Of course, our utility executives pushed the need for a carbon bridge to the future driven by base load, gas-fired power plants— a supposedly «reasonable» glide path to lower CO2 emissions yet nothing that would cause disruption to a monopoly’s business. But the idea, no doubt, was to remain plausibly «green» while stalling as long as possible.

The brilliantly misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), however, specifically gives the EPA the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. It also provides a raft of subsidies, loans, and tax breaks (several hundred billion dollars over 10 years) to hasten and enable the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. However, projections show that decarbonization of the US electric sector alone will cost over $4 trillion. To us, that means the electric sector will have to more than double capital spending starting literally tomorrow if it intends to reach decarbonization within 20 years. The recently passed IRA won’t pay for this job, but it will pay to develop new technology, some of which will work, and it will encourage more demand for electricity (via increased penetration of electric vehicles, as an example). It might also lead to some spectacularly unsuccessful loans, too. But keep in mind the old bank loan officer maxim: if you don’t have any bad loans, you haven’t made enough loans.

Related: Two Oil Price Crashes Later, Shale Investors Are Finally Being Paid

So, let’s look at the IRA act’s impact on the ability of the EPA to regulate greenhouse gases (GHGs). In terms of regulatory or statutory enhancements, Congress did amend the Clean Air Act (specifically section 135) to specifically affirm the EPA’s authority to regulate GHGs like CO2. And this probably strengthens the agency’s regulatory authority in the future. But the IRA did nothing to reverse the impact of the recent Supreme Court decision in W.Va vs EPA . The high court stated the EPA lacked authority to require a broad, economy-wide shift to cleaner sources of power generation. Thus far there has been no change to this ruling. And the EPA received no new authority to regulate power plant-specific emissions.

We view the above as the «Manchin compromise». Senator Manchin, an ardent coal advocate and Democrat from W. Va, ultimately supported a bill to name a problem – greenhouse gases – while providing little enforcement authority for the EPA with respect to coal-fired power plants, ensuring the status quo for a bit longer. No conventional big coal-fired plant in West Virginia has gone into service since 1980, and there is no rush to build more. So it looks like a wait as the plants age out, and produce a lot of carbon dioxide in the meantime.

The industry was counting on a slow slide into decarbonization, set for a date beyond the retirement of its current top executives and it might still get its wish, but we don’t think that schedule will hold, because servicing the demands caused by the implementation of IRA will look too much like the next big thing to ignore.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Russia Considers Deeper Oil Discounts To Counter U.S. Price Cap Push Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com