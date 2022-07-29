The importance of the ground and balance

by Garvin Heerah
The Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary can be considered the three main power centres in a democratic system of governance. The Legislature enacts laws and formulates policies, while the Executive functions as the agency that implements them. The Judiciary is assigned the responsibility of investigating whether the Legislature and the Executive discharge the duties and responsibilities assigned them, in compliance with the Constitution.
The classical liberal theorists are of the view that there ought to be adequate rules and regulations in place to make sure the division of power among the three power centres is maintained in such a manner that one centre would not be allowed to seize control of any other centre or both. In a democratic State, it is from the people that these three major power centres derive their authority.
It is the people who constitute the source of sovereignty in a democratic system of governance. The public, in conformity with the Constitution, which is a contract they have entered into with the State, transfers its sovereignty to the Legislature, the centre of people’s representatives elected by their vote. The Executive and the Judiciary derive their statutory powers from the Legislature. In the final analysis, all three power centres exercise the sovereignty of the people, which the latter has transferred to them temporarily.
The power conferred on all three centres should be exercised in conformity with the contract, which is the Constitution, entered into with the people. Therefore, violation of the Constitution should be regarded as a serious breach of trust and breach of contract (Dr Victor Ivan, https://www.ft.lk/Columnists/Setting-governance-on-a-firm-footing/4-702868)
Reading Dr Ivan’s research and using some of the theories in my recent research, as my team spearheads the implementation of good governance practices for another country, I could not help but zone into T&T, as we say in the military back at the ranch.
The term ‘Balance’ was raised in one of my presentations this week. I spoke of the analogy to gymnastics and physical training. As a former physical training instructor under the discipline and tutorship of the *GOAT – Lieutenant (N) Garrick Adams, one of the first disciplines of physical training was understanding balance.
Balance started first and foremost with a sound footing. Being able to use your lower extremities in flexibility and strength, testing and pushing your muscles and limbs to integrate into your capabilities, pushing beyond your comfort zone, maintaining a sense of good posture, but most importantly, keeping your feet planted on the ground. Firm footing is the key.
So, as I spoke to these governmental heads (not T&T), I reiterated the sense of balance in good governance. Balance in how you execute your governance, practice your leadership and decision making, and how firm your footing must be on «the ground.»
If you lose footing on the ground, you will lose your balance in governance. I went on to add that if you lean too much to one side, favour one muscle group over another and not pay attention to how far you should and can stretch, you weaken your posture. A weakened posture links to a weakened muscle group and will result in an imbalance.
So, as I deep-dived into my research, I looked at the T&T case study. I could not help but focus on whether somewhere along the way that there has been a lost footing. The feet are not well planted, there is no firm footing and therefore, with a disconnect to the ground, there is an imbalance.
So, the question surfaces, whether T&T has lost its footing with the ground.
If the ground is now being controlled by factors and influencers outside of the political representatives, outside of those who the people voted for, outside of the representatives and agencies (agents) of the state, then the footing has slipped.
The worrisome factor here is that many athletes, players and politicians are in denial. They do not accept that they are failing. They fail to address the flaws and operate with inflated egos. That pseudo analysis is sometimes fed by fan-based activists and supporters who are not being brutally honest. A key factor is failure and deficiencies in dealing with criticism.
So, as we look at the field, has T&T lost balance and its footing on the ground? Is the communication bridge broken? Is there proper balance or improper balance?
As we analyse this past week’s events, the crime, the protests, the responses and lack of responses by the state and the mannerism of our leaders, the measurements are applied and the results are being presented for our interpretations.
Is there a distinct separation between ground and government? Where do we stand and what are the weak points? I am hoping these indicators are gaining the attention of the decision-makers, the real players and they are stretching their reaches and their muscles to ‘fix’ the flaws.
If they are still being led to believe that they have a firm footing on the ground, that their balance is intact, then the outcome of the game is clear.
The ground stands as the determining factor in the results of the game.
«A game could never be won by athletes and players who haven’t mastered the art of balance.» Lt (N) Garrick Adams – PTI Course 1992)
*GOAT – Greatest of All Times.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian