The importance of the ground and balance

by Garvin Heer­ah

The Leg­is­la­ture, the Ex­ec­u­tive and the Ju­di­cia­ry can be con­sid­ered the three main pow­er cen­tres in a de­mo­c­ra­t­ic sys­tem of gov­er­nance. The Leg­is­la­ture en­acts laws and for­mu­lates poli­cies, while the Ex­ec­u­tive func­tions as the agency that im­ple­ments them. The Ju­di­cia­ry is as­signed the re­spon­si­bil­i­ty of in­ves­ti­gat­ing whether the Leg­is­la­ture and the Ex­ec­u­tive dis­charge the du­ties and re­spon­si­bil­i­ties as­signed them, in com­pli­ance with the Con­sti­tu­tion.

The clas­si­cal lib­er­al the­o­rists are of the view that there ought to be ad­e­quate rules and reg­u­la­tions in place to make sure the di­vi­sion of pow­er among the three pow­er cen­tres is main­tained in such a man­ner that one cen­tre would not be al­lowed to seize con­trol of any oth­er cen­tre or both. In a de­mo­c­ra­t­ic State, it is from the peo­ple that these three ma­jor pow­er cen­tres de­rive their au­thor­i­ty.

It is the peo­ple who con­sti­tute the source of sov­er­eign­ty in a de­mo­c­ra­t­ic sys­tem of gov­er­nance. The pub­lic, in con­for­mi­ty with the Con­sti­tu­tion, which is a con­tract they have en­tered in­to with the State, trans­fers its sov­er­eign­ty to the Leg­is­la­ture, the cen­tre of peo­ple’s rep­re­sen­ta­tives elect­ed by their vote. The Ex­ec­u­tive and the Ju­di­cia­ry de­rive their statu­to­ry pow­ers from the Leg­is­la­ture. In the fi­nal analy­sis, all three pow­er cen­tres ex­er­cise the sov­er­eign­ty of the peo­ple, which the lat­ter has trans­ferred to them tem­porar­i­ly.

The pow­er con­ferred on all three cen­tres should be ex­er­cised in con­for­mi­ty with the con­tract, which is the Con­sti­tu­tion, en­tered in­to with the peo­ple. There­fore, vi­o­la­tion of the Con­sti­tu­tion should be re­gard­ed as a se­ri­ous breach of trust and breach of con­tract (Dr Vic­tor Ivan, https://www.ft.lk/Colum­nists/Set­ting-gov­er­nance-on-a-firm-foot­ing/4-702868)

Read­ing Dr Ivan’s re­search and us­ing some of the the­o­ries in my re­cent re­search, as my team spear­heads the im­ple­men­ta­tion of good gov­er­nance prac­tices for an­oth­er coun­try, I could not help but zone in­to T&T, as we say in the mil­i­tary back at the ranch.

The term ‘Bal­ance’ was raised in one of my pre­sen­ta­tions this week. I spoke of the anal­o­gy to gym­nas­tics and phys­i­cal train­ing. As a for­mer phys­i­cal train­ing in­struc­tor un­der the dis­ci­pline and tu­tor­ship of the *GOAT – Lieu­tenant (N) Gar­rick Adams, one of the first dis­ci­plines of phys­i­cal train­ing was un­der­stand­ing bal­ance.

Bal­ance start­ed first and fore­most with a sound foot­ing. Be­ing able to use your low­er ex­trem­i­ties in flex­i­bil­i­ty and strength, test­ing and push­ing your mus­cles and limbs to in­te­grate in­to your ca­pa­bil­i­ties, push­ing be­yond your com­fort zone, main­tain­ing a sense of good pos­ture, but most im­por­tant­ly, keep­ing your feet plant­ed on the ground. Firm foot­ing is the key.

So, as I spoke to these gov­ern­men­tal heads (not T&T), I re­it­er­at­ed the sense of bal­ance in good gov­er­nance. Bal­ance in how you ex­e­cute your gov­er­nance, prac­tice your lead­er­ship and de­ci­sion mak­ing, and how firm your foot­ing must be on «the ground.»

If you lose foot­ing on the ground, you will lose your bal­ance in gov­er­nance. I went on to add that if you lean too much to one side, favour one mus­cle group over an­oth­er and not pay at­ten­tion to how far you should and can stretch, you weak­en your pos­ture. A weak­ened pos­ture links to a weak­ened mus­cle group and will re­sult in an im­bal­ance.

So, as I deep-dived in­to my re­search, I looked at the T&T case study. I could not help but fo­cus on whether some­where along the way that there has been a lost foot­ing. The feet are not well plant­ed, there is no firm foot­ing and there­fore, with a dis­con­nect to the ground, there is an im­bal­ance.

So, the ques­tion sur­faces, whether T&T has lost its foot­ing with the ground.

If the ground is now be­ing con­trolled by fac­tors and in­flu­encers out­side of the po­lit­i­cal rep­re­sen­ta­tives, out­side of those who the peo­ple vot­ed for, out­side of the rep­re­sen­ta­tives and agen­cies (agents) of the state, then the foot­ing has slipped.

The wor­ri­some fac­tor here is that many ath­letes, play­ers and politi­cians are in de­nial. They do not ac­cept that they are fail­ing. They fail to ad­dress the flaws and op­er­ate with in­flat­ed egos. That pseu­do analy­sis is some­times fed by fan-based ac­tivists and sup­port­ers who are not be­ing bru­tal­ly hon­est. A key fac­tor is fail­ure and de­fi­cien­cies in deal­ing with crit­i­cism.

So, as we look at the field, has T&T lost bal­ance and its foot­ing on the ground? Is the com­mu­ni­ca­tion bridge bro­ken? Is there prop­er bal­ance or im­prop­er bal­ance?

As we analyse this past week’s events, the crime, the protests, the re­spons­es and lack of re­spons­es by the state and the man­ner­ism of our lead­ers, the mea­sure­ments are ap­plied and the re­sults are be­ing pre­sent­ed for our in­ter­pre­ta­tions.

Is there a dis­tinct sep­a­ra­tion be­tween ground and gov­ern­ment? Where do we stand and what are the weak points? I am hop­ing these in­di­ca­tors are gain­ing the at­ten­tion of the de­ci­sion-mak­ers, the re­al play­ers and they are stretch­ing their reach­es and their mus­cles to ‘fix’ the flaws.

If they are still be­ing led to be­lieve that they have a firm foot­ing on the ground, that their bal­ance is in­tact, then the out­come of the game is clear.

The ground stands as the de­ter­min­ing fac­tor in the re­sults of the game.

«A game could nev­er be won by ath­letes and play­ers who haven’t mas­tered the art of bal­ance.» Lt (N) Gar­rick Adams – PTI Course 1992)

*GOAT – Great­est of All Times.

