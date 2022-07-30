The G20 Summit Could Finally Bring Biden And Xi Face To Face

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 20 hours 98.62 +2.20 +2.28% Brent Crude • 19 hours 104.0 +2.14 +2.10% Murban Crude • 15 mins 104.5 +2.24 +2.19% Natural Gas • 20 hours 8.229 +0.095 +1.17% Gasoline • 20 hours 3.113 +0.011 +0.37% Louisiana Light • 1 day 101.4 -1.05 -1.03% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 1 day 101.4 -1.05 -1.03% Bonny Light • 30 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 1 day 110.8 +2.73 +2.53% Mars US • 19 hours 98.62 +2.20 +2.28% Gasoline • 20 hours 3.113 +0.011 +0.37% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 30 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 30 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 30 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 242 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 30 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 30 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 30 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 30 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 1 day 110.8 +2.73 +2.53% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 76.12 +2.44 +3.31% Western Canadian Select • 1 day 82.32 -0.84 -1.01% Canadian Condensate • 1 day 98.57 -0.84 -0.84% Premium Synthetic • 1 day 96.82 -0.84 -0.86% Sweet Crude • 1 day 94.72 -0.84 -0.88% Peace Sour • 1 day 91.87 -0.84 -0.91% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 1 day 91.87 -0.84 -0.91% Light Sour Blend • 1 day 93.97 -0.84 -0.89% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 1 day 97.52 -0.84 -0.85% Central Alberta • 1 day 92.17 -0.84 -0.90% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 1 day 101.4 -1.05 -1.03% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 93.00 -0.75 -0.80% Giddings • 2 days 86.75 -0.75 -0.86% ANS West Coast • 1 day 105.1 -0.73 -0.69% West Texas Sour • 2 days 91.07 -0.84 -0.91% Eagle Ford • 2 days 95.02 -0.84 -0.88% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 95.02 -0.84 -0.88% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 93.00 -0.75 -0.80% Kansas Common • 1 day 86.75 -0.75 -0.86% Buena Vista • 1 day 110.0 +3.44 +3.23% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 22 hours Gas Demand Declines As Prices Soar, Utility Giant Engie Says 24 hours Energy Aspects: Crude Oil Demand Not Declining In Recession Pattern 1 day Oil Prices Soar As Market Shrugs Off Recession Fears 1 day Russia Asks For LNG Payments Via Moscow Bank 1 day Eni Steps Up Buybacks After Quadrupling Q2 Earnings 1 day German Cities Begin Turning Off Lights To Save Energy 1 day Saudi Arabia, Russia Meet To Discuss Cooperation Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting 2 days China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery 2 days Gas Levy Could Triple Household Heating Bills In Germany 2 days Flash Floods Disrupt Operations At Middle East’s Largest Oil Bunkering Hub 2 days OPEC+ May Keep Production Quota Unchanged At Next Week’s Meeting 2 days U.S. Agency Back Kosovo’s Ailing Energy Sector With $237 Million Commitment 2 days Grid Constraints Could Lead To Ban On New Housing In West London 2 days IEA: Global Coal Demand On Track To Match Record 2 days Argument Over Gas Turbine Continues To Disrupt Russian Gas Flows 2 days Repsol’s Earnings Jump Fourfold Amid Soaring Oil And Gas Prices 2 days TotalEnergies Profit More Than Doubles On High Oil And Gas Prices 2 days Shell Books Record Profit As Commodity Prices Rally 3 days Germany Could Still Avoid Severe Gas Shortages 3 days UK Energy Bills To Soar More Than Expected 3 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Fed Hikes Interest Rates 3 days European Gas Prices Spike 30% After Russian Supply Cuts 3 days Japan Signs Its Most Expensive Coal Supply Deal Ever 3 days Dramatic Heatwave Threatens Uzbekistan’s Electric Grid 3 days Nord Stream 1 Nominations Halve On Wednesday 3 days Equinor Boosts Dividends And Buybacks After Tripling Q2 Earnings 3 days Nigerian Oil Pipeline Runs Dry As Rampant Oil Theft Plagues Country 3 days Exxon Strikes Oil Again In Guyana 4 days Large Crude Draw Adds To Bullish Sentiment 4 days When Future Oil Wealth And Current Debt Collide 4 days Rosneft Begins Arctic Oil Terminal Construction 4 days White House Issues Notice Of Sale For 20 Million Barrels Of Oil From SPR 4 days Russia To Leave ISS As Space Shakeup Continues 4 days Russia Cuts Gas Supply To German Energy Giant Uniper Even Further 4 days SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Securities Listings 4 days Trade Unions Extend Strike At Shell’s Prelude LNG 4 days Saudi Arabia To Create $80 Billion Investment Fund For NEOM Megaproject 4 days Ukraine Accuses Gazprom Of Sharply Hiking Gas Pipeline Pressure 4 days EU Ministers Sign Off On Voluntary Gas Cuts 5 days China And India Are Buying Less Russian Crude 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 14 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 20 hours «Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate» – Associated Press 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com