The Future Is Bright For Artificial Intelligence In The Middle East

WTI Crude • 21 hours 94.70 -1.65 -1.71% Brent Crude • 20 hours 103.2 -0.66 -0.64% Murban Crude • 15 mins 105.4 -0.66 -0.62% Natural Gas • 21 hours 8.299 +0.367 +4.63% Gasoline • 21 hours 3.223 +0.073 +2.33% Louisiana Light • 3 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59% Bonny Light • 24 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 3 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21% Mars US • 21 hours 91.30 -1.70 -1.83%

Marine • 24 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 24 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 24 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 236 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 24 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 24 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 24 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 71.73 -1.19 -1.63% Western Canadian Select • 2 days 82.25 -3.53 -4.12% Canadian Condensate • 2 days 98.50 -3.53 -3.46% Premium Synthetic • 2 days 96.75 -3.53 -3.52% Sweet Crude • 2 days 94.65 -3.53 -3.60% Peace Sour • 2 days 91.80 -3.53 -3.70% Light Sour Blend • 2 days 93.90 -3.53 -3.62% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 2 days 97.45 -3.53 -3.50% Central Alberta • 2 days 92.10 -3.53 -3.69%

Louisiana Light • 3 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08% Giddings • 3 days 86.50 -6.00 -6.49% ANS West Coast • 1 min 108.4 -2.38 -2.15% West Texas Sour • 3 days 91.00 -5.91 -6.10% Eagle Ford • 3 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08% Kansas Common • 5 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22% Buena Vista • 3 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 24 hours Nigeria Unable To Benefit From High Oil Prices 1 day Clashes Break Out In Tripoli As Libya Resumes Oil Exports 1 day Pierre Andurand Sees Oil Demand Surprising To The Upside 1 day Switzerland Releases Emergency Oil Reserves 1 day Energy Spat Between Mexico And The U.S. Escalates 1 day TotalEnergies Plans Fuel Price Reductions To Help Consumers 1 day Exxon Plans Another 35 Wells Offshore Guyana 1 day Germany Agrees To $15 Billion Bailout For Uniper 2 days Spain, Portugal, Greece Reject EU 15% Gas Usage Cut 2 days IEA Chief: Europe Must Cut Gas Usage 20% To Survive Winter 2 days Russia Blames Western Sanctions For Lower Gas Supply To Europe 2 days U.S. Military Warns Against Sending Pelosi To Taiwan 2 days WTI Dips Back Below $100 2 days ConocoPhillips Considers Exiting U.S. Gulf Of Mexico 2 days U.S. Hopes For Price Cap On Russian Oil By Year-End 2 days Shell Seeks $1.5 Billion From Gulf Of Mexico Asset Sales 2 days Spain Does Not Support EU’s Proposal To Cut Gas Use By 15% 3 days Biden Fails To Declare ‘Climate Emergency’, Vows To Use Executive Power 3 days Gazprom Preparing To Restart Flows To Europe Thursday 3 days Putin: Even Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Can’t Help With Europe’s Gas Shortage 3 days IEA:Global Electricity Demand Has Slowed Dramatically 3 days Baker Hughes: Oil Market Faces»Unusual Set of Circumstances» 3 days China Accelerates Approvals Of Coal-Fired Power Plants 3 days EU Urges Countries To Cut Gas Consumption By 15% 4 days Oil Prices Unmoved By Small Crude, Gasoline Build 4 days Russian And Iran Ink $40 Billion Oil And Gas Agreement 4 days Libya’s El Feel Oil Field Resumes Production 4 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4.50 Per Gallon 4 days Chinese Regulators To Fine Didi $1 Billion As Tech Crackdown Nears End 4 days Putin And Erdogan Meet To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports 4 days Germany’s Chemicals Industry Risks Shutdowns Amid Gas Shortage 4 days Canada Plans To Cap Emissions From Oil And Gas Sector 4 days EU Doesn’t Expect Russia To Restart Nord Stream Flows As Planned 4 days France Bails Out Energy Giant EDF 4 days Democratic Senators Call On Biden To Declare Climate Emergency 4 days Scores Of Fuel Ships Stranded Off Mexico As Pemex Debt Mounts 5 days $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul 5 days Militias Armed And Ready As Libya’s New NOC Lifts Oil Blockade 5 days Monday’s Oil Rally Threatens Slump At The Pump 5 days Gazprom Declares Force Majeure On Some Gas Deliveries To Europe 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 4 days «ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing» by well-known Lance Roberts 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 5 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

