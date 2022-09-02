The Finale – Merciless To Be Laid To Rest With Two Day Celebrations

Entornointeligente.com /

The life of legendary dancehall deejay Leonard ‘Merciless’ Bartley will be celebrated over two days, themed The Finale.

There will be a viewing at the St. Gabriel’s Anglican Church Hall in May Pen on September 15, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A prayer meeting, tributes, and reflection are then scheduled for Turners district at 6 p.m. and the wake is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

The thanksgiving service will take place on Saturday, September 17, at St. Gabriel’s, starting at 10 a.m. with interment at the family plot in Turners district.

Merciless was found unresponsive inside a guest house off Beechwood Avenue in St Andrew on July 19.

The autopsy result was deemed inconclusive.

