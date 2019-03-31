The Final Four is set, with Michigan State vs. Texas Tech and Virginia vs. Auburn

Entornointeligente.com / Mamadi Diakite helped lead Virginia to its first Final Four since 1984. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) By Des Bieler Des Bieler Sports reporter covering national topics, including fantasy football, as well as supporting coverage of D.C.-area teams Email Bio Follow March 31 at 7:08 PM The men’s Final Four is set, with No. 5 seed Auburn and Michigan State winning Sunday to join No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 1 seed Virginia next weekend in Minneapolis. Here are six takeaways to get you ready for the final three games of the season. • There will be vastly different levels of Final Four pedigree in Minneapolis. Virginia has played in the Final Four just twice previously, in 1981 and 1984. Texas Tech and Auburn have never been there before, and none of the coaches from those three schools have been to the national semifinal round before. Meanwhile, Michigan State will be playing in its 10th Final Four in school history. • The lack of upsets in the early rounds of this year’s tournament might have made for a sleepy first weekend, but that was long forgotten after a fabulous, heart-stopping Elite Eight. There were 12 lead changes in Texas Tech’s win over Gonzaga, in which neither team led by more than six until the final minute. Virginia was on the ropes in the final seconds against Purdue, until a missed free throw led to a game-tying Mamadi Diakite jumper and overtime. Auburn trailed by double-digits in the first half against Kentucky on Sunday, but was able to force overtime. • Does defense win championships? This weekend will provide the latest referendum. Through March 24 , Virginia and Texas Tech ranked first and third in the country in scoring defense, respectively. Texas Tech, Michigan State and Virginia are all in the top five nationally in field-goal percentage defense. • There will be a dearth of elite talent in Minneapolis. From ESPN’s latest list of the top 20 NBA draft prospects, only two will participate in the Final Four: Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter (5) and Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver (6). • Auburn’s free-wheeling style stood out all season , and it should again this week. The high-scoring Tigers are third in the country in three-pointers per game and have already made 49 in their first four NCAA tournament games. None of the other Final Four teams rank in the top 100 in that category; Texas Tech is 232nd. • Missing the Madness? It shouldn’t be all that unexpected that the final four teams standing are top-ranking seeds. Since 1985, a No. 1 seed has reached the national championship game 32 times. In that span, only U-Conn. as a No. 7 seed has won a national title as lower than a four-seed, while top seeds have won 21 times, two-seeds five times and three-seeds four times. Schedule and TV information All times Eastern. All games at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Saturday’s semifinals (April 6) Virginia vs. Auburn, 6:09 p.m., CBS Michigan State vs. Texas Tech, approx. 8:30 p.m., CBS Monday’s final (April 8) Semifinal winners, 9 p.m., CBS Opening lines Virginia (minus-5.5) vs. Auburn; 130.5 over/under Michigan State (minus-2.5) vs. Texas Tech; 133.5 over/under Updated odds to win #MarchMadness :Virginia +150Michigan State +225Texas Tech +400Auburn +450— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 31, 2019 Elite Eight results No. 1 Virginia 80, No. 3 Purdue 75 (OT) No. 3 Texas Tech 75, No. 1 Gonzaga 69 No. 5 Auburn 77, No. 2 Kentucky 70 (OT) No. 2 Michigan State 68, No. 1 Duke 67 Read more For Tony Bennett and his father, a scream of victory to release all doubt Here Tony Bennett was, staring down his demons and taking his father on a vicarious demon-hunting exhibition. It was the players’ triumph, for certain. But over the past 10 years, it has been Bennett who yo-yoed between the accolades and admonishment as his program suffered through March phobia. Auburn rises above dirty business of college basketball with a beautiful game Bruce Pearl’s Tigers deliver a gem to pull away from top-seeded North Carolina in a Midwest Region that bears scars from recent NCAA investigations. Entertainer, scoundrel or brilliant coach? Bruce Pearl says, ‘I’m just being myself.’ The Auburn coach — sales guy, program resuscitator, man with enemies and baggage — is the very embodiment of his sport. Texas Tech topples Gonzaga in a dazzling match of contrasts to reach Final Four At some point in the gripping West Region final on Saturday, a melancholy reality might have settled in: One way or the other, the NCAA tournament was about to dismiss a team of surpassing fortitude and sublime caliber, right at the bracket’s harshest juncture. Kyle Guy finds shooting touch in nick of time Junior guard scored a team-high 25 points and made five second-half three-pointers to bust out of a shooting slump against No. 3 seed Purdue. Virginia beats buzzer, then overcomes Carsen Edwards and Purdue in OT to reach Final Four The victory came 10 years ago to the day that Tony Bennett was announced as the Cavaliers’ coach. ‘Wahoowa!’ A party in Charlottesville’s streets Formally dressed couples came running down the street, having left sorority and fraternity events to join the fray. Girls climbed on boys’ shoulders as the bar’s DJ started pumping music on massive speakers that had previously broadcast the game to passersby. One woman dressed in a bridal gown crowd-surfed, and threw her bouquet into the crowd. Jarrett Culver’s NBA draft stock is soaring — maybe into the top five A largely overlooked recruit out of high school, the Texas Tech guard’s profile has risen with a breakout sophomore season and a sensational NCAA tournament. ‘He’s a killer’: Virginia’s Kihei Clark might be small, but he delivers big plays Diminutive freshman guard shows poise beyond his years in helping the top-seeded Cavaliers reach their first Final Four berth since 1984. Don’t sleep on the Cavaliers, no matter how hard they make it to stay awake It’s easy to criticize top-seeded Virginia’s ponderous style, columnist Jerry Brewer writes, but you can’t argue with the results. Zion Williamson is known for his brawn. Duke teammates respect him for his brain. The Blue Devils used words like “instincts” and “smart” repeatedly when describing the freshman star’s ability to affect games not just with highlight dunks, but with more subtle plays. How Mike Krzyzewski mastered the one-and-done era The Duke coach, in his 39th season, is winning with the kind of players he once thought he’d never recruit. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson survives in a land of giants: ‘My height just makes me tougher’ Wolfson, who will be on the sideline for Duke-Michigan State, keeps finding herself in the spotlight.LINK ORIGINAL: Washington Post

Entornointeligente.com