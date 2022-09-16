The EU Plan To Curb Energy Prices May Not Be Aggressive Enough

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 85.21 +0.11 +0.13% Brent Crude • 10 mins 91.33 +0.49 +0.54% Murban Crude • 15 mins 92.57 -0.16 -0.17% Natural Gas • 10 mins 8.065 -0.259 -3.11% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.416 -0.013 -0.53% Louisiana Light • 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99% Bonny Light • 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66% Opec Basket • 1 day 97.30 +13.17 +15.65% Mars US • 15 hours 84.30 -2.01 -2.33% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.416 -0.013 -0.53% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 1 day 92.77 +0.90 +0.98% Murban • 1 day 94.92 +0.97 +1.03% Iran Heavy • 1 day 89.97 -3.74 -3.99% Basra Light • 290 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 1 day 89.53 -3.56 -3.82% Bonny Light • 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66% Girassol • 1 day 91.58 -3.80 -3.98% Opec Basket • 1 day 97.30 +13.17 +15.65% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 62.89 -4.03 -6.02% Western Canadian Select • 7 hours 63.85 -3.38 -5.03% Canadian Condensate • 7 hours 87.25 -3.38 -3.73% Premium Synthetic • 7 hours 85.50 -3.38 -3.80% Sweet Crude • 7 hours 82.65 -3.38 -3.93% Peace Sour • 7 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 7 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09% Light Sour Blend • 7 hours 80.65 -3.38 -4.02% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 7 hours 89.60 -3.38 -3.64% Central Alberta • 7 hours 78.95 -3.38 -4.11% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 1 day 81.50 -3.25 -3.83% Giddings • 1 day 75.25 -3.25 -4.14% ANS West Coast • 7 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88% West Texas Sour • 1 day 81.73 -3.38 -3.97% Eagle Ford • 1 day 81.58 -3.38 -3.98% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 1 day 81.58 -3.38 -3.98% Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day 81.50 -3.25 -3.83% Kansas Common • 24 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 2 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 3 hours Angry Customers Demand Explanation As German Energy Bills Soar 5 hours Oil Refineries In China Struggle With Outages And Weak Demand 6 hours Germany Seizes Control Of Russian-Owned Refinery 7 hours Brazil Is Trying To Boost Diesel Imports From Russia 20 hours Germany’s Tesla Plant Is Facing Yet Another Hurdle 20 hours U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build 22 hours Russia Says Natural Gas Exports To EU Will Drop By 33% This Year 22 hours German Regulator Warns Of Severe Gas Shortage In A Cold Winter 23 hours Shell’s Renewable Director Steps Up As New CEO 1 day Russia’s Largest Oil Producer Boosts Profits Despite Sanctions 1 day China’s Oil Demand Could Climb On New Fuel Export Quotas 1 day U.S. Railway Strike Averted At The Eleventh Hour 1 day Rail Dispute Could Trigger An Energy Shortage In The Northeast 2 days Oil Gains On Crossed Economic Wires 2 days U.S. Producer Prices Index Drops On Lower Gasoline Prices 2 days Offshore Drilling Rates Jump, Could Rise Further To $500,000 Per Day 2 days Congress Rushes To Prevent Railway Strike 2 days IEA: Global Oil Production Rose By 790,000 Bpd In August 2 days Vitol’s H1 Net Profit Exceeds Net Profit from All Of 2021 2 days Another European Steel Plant Scales Back Amid Ongoing Energy Crisis 2 days EU Calls On Fossil Fuel Industry To Help Raise $140 Billion 2 days Germany Could Nationalize Its Biggest Gas Importer 2 days Kazakhstan Prepares Huge Oil & Gas Lease Tender 2 days Biden Is Desperate To Stop A $2 Billion Railway Shutdown 3 days Oil Prices Unmoved By Large Crude Inventory Build 3 days South Sudan Won’t Let OPEC+ Stand In Way Of Increasing Oil Output 3 days Scientists Report Major Progress On Tokamak Fusion Effort 3 days Cyberattacks Are A Major Risk For The World’s Largest Oil Company 3 days OPEC Upbeat On Global Economic Growth 3 days Zelensky Calls For More Weapons To Help Ukraine’s Counteroffensive 3 days Goldman Warns EU Energy Price Freeze Could Backfire 3 days EU Scraps Price Cap On Russian Natural Gas 3 days EU Considers A Price Cap On Clean Power 3 days Top U.S. LNG Exporter Boosts Dividend By 20% 3 days U.S. Looks To Reinstate Oil And Gas Safety Rules That Trump Rolled Back 3 days Blinken Believes Iran Is Either Unwilling Or Unable To Negotiate A Nuclear Deal 4 days EU Gears Up to Tax Fossil Fuel Companies Amid Energy Crisis 4 days Fitch Ratings: EU Will Not Get More Pipeline Gas from Russia Until Year End 4 days Tamarack Becomes Largest Player In Clearwater Play After $1.1B Acquisition 4 days Iran Warns UN Nuclear Watchdog «Not To Yield To Israel’s Pressure» 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 17 hours Energy Armageddon 8 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw 6 days Biden’s Plan to Checkmate China 16 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 8 mins «Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall» – The New York Post 5 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021 3 days Wind droughts 7 days «Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions» – Bloomberg 5 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading Linkedin Reddit Premium Content The EU Plan To Curb Energy Prices May Not Be Aggressive Enough By Tsvetana Paraskova – Sep 16, 2022, 7:03 AM CDT The European Commission is working hard to reduce energy prices in Europe with a plan to raise $140 billion and even reform the electricity market. According to several energy-intensive industry associations, these efforts by the European Union won’t be enough to help them survive the winter. The EU energy ministers are meeting on September 30 to discuss the Commission’s plan, and these industry groups will hope for an even more aggressive proposal. Join Our Community This week’s proposals from the European Commission to reduce soaring energy prices and help households and businesses through the crisis are not enough, several European industry associations say.

On Wednesday, the Commission said it would propose a revenue cap for companies producing electricity at a low cost and a «crisis contribution» from the extra profits of fossil fuel companies in a plan to raise $140 billion (140 billion euros) to cushion the energy crisis blow to European citizens and economy. The EU will also look to reform the electricity market to decouple the dominant influence of gas on the price of electricity, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Reacting to the Commission’s plan to tackle the crisis, European Aluminium, the association of the aluminum industry in Europe, said that the proposed emergency measures «are necessary but not enough to help aluminium industry survive winter.»

«These measures are not enough and will not save the energy-intensive aluminium industry from further production cuts, job losses, and possibly a complete breakdown,» the association added.

Soaring energy prices have prompted a wave of aluminum capacity cuts across Europe as smelters reel from sky-high gas and power prices while demand remains soft due to concerns about global economic growth.

Due to the high energy costs, the European metals industry last week called on the EU for emergency action to prevent a collapse of the sector which faces an existential threat from surging power and gas prices.

The fertilizer industry is also suffering from natural gas prices 15 times the pre-crisis level, 10 times more than the U.S. prices, and well above the prices in Asia, the Fertilizers Europe group said last week in a letter to Commission President von der Leyen.

«For many energy-intensive industries there is currently no business case to continue production in Europe nor visibility and certainty for investments and further developments. The effects of those closures are also starting to have a severe impact on our value chains endangering European industrial base and the availability of essential products more broadly,» Fertilizers Europe said ahead of the proposals put forward by the Commission.

After the proposals, Fertilizers Europe director general Jacob Hansen told Reuters :

«We need a physical supply of competitively priced gas for the European fertilizer producers to restart production.»

The EU energy ministers are meeting on September 30 to discuss the Commission’s plan.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

UK Puts A Cap On Household Energy Bills China Could Ease Europe’s Diesel Shortage Another European Steel Plant Scales Back Amid Ongoing Energy Crisis Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com