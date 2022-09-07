The Ellen Foundation donates supplies to the Northern District Homes for the Aged

Entornointeligente.com /

SOURCE: GIS Dominica â» The Ellen Foundation, a foundation created by a Dominican living in the United States who goes by the name of Sherrilyn Joseph, has made a great donation of supplies to the Northern District Homes for the Aged at Grange in Portsmouth. The foundation made available cleaning supplies, adult diapers and other necessary supplies.

Parliamentary Representative for the Cottage Constituency, Hon. Reginald Austrie, stated that some five months ago they were making a presentation to the home on behalf of the foundation and some local food suppliers contributed to a packaged for the residents of the home. He gave more details from that presentation.

Parliamentary Representative for the Cottage Constituency, Hon. Reginald Austrie

The foundation is said to be collaborating with other institutions in Dominica. Hon. Austrie stated that the foundation has an arrangement with CHANCES, due to the fact that a barrel will be made available to the institution by the end of this week, making it the second presentation made to that institution in the last month.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Joea Patrick, administrator of the Northern District Homes for the Aged, voiced the institution’s satisfaction and gratitude for the timely and necessary donation.

Mrs. Joea Patrick- Administrator of the Northern District Homes for the Aged

