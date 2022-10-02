The Dewar brothers go from bathroom stall to cutting-edge barber business

Entornointeligente.com /

It’s always impossible until it’s done. Two young brothers, hailing from Westmoreland, packed up their dreams and took to Kingston in pursuit of education, independence, and financial freedom. What started as grooming services in the bathroom of Taylor Hall at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, quickly grew to five cutting-edge barber shops and salons across two campuses, UWI and the University of Technology Jamaica. Today, Terron Dewar shares the journey behind the shear and talks about his hope to carry on his brother O-Jay’s legacy.

«It started as a way to supplement ourselves. O-Jay was the talent behind the business. I dealt with the managing and the marketing aspect,» Dewar told The Sunday Gleaner . A year older than his brother, he knew that there were limited opportunities in their home parish. When he received the opportunity to go to university, Dewar jumped at the chance for a better life. This unfortunately meant leaving his brother behind. But he would not be forgotten.

«He started to work and together, we opened a plyboard barber shop in White Hall, Negril. I was actually my brother’s first paying customer and we framed that hundred dollar bill and put it in the shop,» he revealed. Young Dewar was 18 at the time.

Starting his tertiary journey on a student loan, the scholar was pursuing a double major in political science and public sector management, «Coming from humble beginnings, we always knew that tertiary education was the way out.»

His brother was in a motor cycle accident while he was in his second year, breaking both of his hands. This propelled him to take action, «I needed to take him out of the streets,» he said, adding his return to Westmoreland was geared toward getting his brother and taking him back to Kingston. «His hands weren’t healed yet. So I took an axe blade that I purchased from a hardware store and cut the casts off his hand,» he remarked. Determined to keep his younger brother safe, the two went to the island’s capital in 2010, so that O-Jay could go to school.

