Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica China Friendship Hospital will soon have a new Chief Executive Officer, as the current CEO, Dr. Dexter James, will soon return home to Trinidad and Tobago. Deputy Chairman of the Dominica Hospitals Authority, Eliud Williams, made this announcement at a press briefing.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN260722CEO.mp3 Deputy Chairman of the Dominica Hospitals Authority, Eliud Williams

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com