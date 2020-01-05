The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes winners and nominees

Entornointeligente.com /

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are underway in Los Angeles and you can follow along here.

Netflix’s “Marriage Story” leads the movie categories with six nominations , and TV projects “Chernobyl,” “The Crown” and “Unbelievable” have four nominations each.

Ricky Gervais is hosting for the third time. Tom Hanks is set to receive the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award , while Ellen Degeneres picked up the Carol Burnett Award.

Here is the list of winners: TV LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Olivia Colman as Elizabeth II in Season 3 of “The Crown” on Netflix. (Sophie Mutevelian) Advertisement WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR A TELEVISION FILM

Patricia Arquette of “The Act.” (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

COMEDY SERIES

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a scene from “Fleabag.” (Amazon Prime Video) WINNER: “Fleabag”

“Barry”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Brian Cox in “Succession.” (Graeme Hunter/HBO) WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Advertisement Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Phoebe Waller-Bridge from the Amazon series “Fleabag.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

DRAMA SERIES

Jeremy Strong, left, and Brian Cox in a scene from “Succession.” (Peter Kramer / HBO ) WINNER: “Succession”

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

Advertisement SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR A TELEVISION FILM

Stellan Skarsgård in a scene from “Chernobyl.” (HBO) WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Ramy Youssef, star of the Hulu series “Ramy.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP) WINNER: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson and Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in the Showtime series “The Loudest Voice.” (JoJo Whilden) WINNER: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Chris Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Movies ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Spirit,” “The Lion King”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern of “Marriage Story.” (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: “Missing Link”

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Toy Story 4”

SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Lee Sun-kyun and Jo Yeo-jeong in the movie “Parasite.” (NEON/CJ Entertainment) WINNER: “Parasite”

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Television Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais roasts Marvel, ‘Cats’ and Felicity Huffman Television Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais roasts Marvel, ‘Cats’ and Felicity Huffman Comedian Ricky Gervais went after everyone in his Golden Globes opening monologue, from the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. to the state of cinema. LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

The intensely private Joaquin Phoenix opens up about his early reluctance to discuss the violence within ‘Joker.’ Lead actress in a musical/comedy

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Lead actor in a comedy/musical

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

COMEDY

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

DRAMA

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

