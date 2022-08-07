The changing priorities of an ageing nation

It is a truism that the only constant is change. Countries face changing circumstances over time to which they must adapt. With independence in 1962, the political directorate had to develop the institutional and legal arrangements and adapt existing institutions to meet the needs of a young developing nation. Both the domestic and international economic landscape was very different then.
The domestic economy was built on export agriculture, the unemployment rate was over 20 per cent, and the birth rate at three per cent. The infrastructure was inadequate as housing, electricity, a pipe borne water supply, car ownership and educational opportunities were in limited supply. The education system provided opportunities for only 20 per cent of the population who were desirous of pursuing secondary education and only the very privileged had access to university education.
The state’s access to the finance necessary to undertake the requisite development expenditure was limited to aid or loans from multilateral institutions and in accordance with the country’s foreign exchange generating capacity. The state’s revenues were small, and the commanding heights of the economy were under foreign control and the taxation level low. The crime situation was much simpler to address as gun crimes were rare. The diseases were different and lifestyle diseases relatively infrequent.
Sixty years later, the development challenges have changed, but are no less complicated. The birth rate has slowed precipitously, falling below the 1.9 per cent necessary to maintain the population size. This has implications for economic and social sustainability. Whilst the unemployment rate is much lower at 5.1 per cent, the labour force participation rate is declining and now stands at 55.9 per cent. Like rich developed countries Trinidad and Tobago’s population is ageing meaning that there are less people working.
Whilst the number of public hospitals and private medical facilities have increased, this development has not been able to decrease the backlog of cases requiring surgery to manageable proportions. Indeed, it is disappointing that the country has achieved the dubious distinction of achieving developed country status in the prevalence of persons suffering from lifestyle diseases. The minister of health has said that these diseases exist in epidemic proportions. In addition to these new challenges, there is the escalating crime situation and gun violence.
Similarly, whilst there are enough school places to accommodate every child at primary and secondary levels, a review of the data suggests that more than 30 per cent on average are not meeting the performance standard required at secondary school level. This has implications for the type of citizens graduating from the school system and their ability to take their place as citizens making a positive contribution.
Whilst electricity is generally available for all, the same cannot be said of water. There have been many attempts to address the universal provision of water. Climate change and changing weather patterns suggest that addressing organisational change alone at WASA will not make the organisation efficient enough to meet the population’s changing needs.
Whilst data such as the debt to GDP ratio and the size of the national income are important, government must now focus on policies which address the requirements of an ageing population. If the country is to maintain or improve its standard of living, then the skill level of the younger generation must meet the standards required to compete in the global village.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian