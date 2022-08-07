The changing priorities of an ageing nation

Entornointeligente.com /

It is a tru­ism that the on­ly con­stant is change. Coun­tries face chang­ing cir­cum­stances over time to which they must adapt. With in­de­pen­dence in 1962, the po­lit­i­cal di­rec­torate had to de­vel­op the in­sti­tu­tion­al and le­gal arrange­ments and adapt ex­ist­ing in­sti­tu­tions to meet the needs of a young de­vel­op­ing na­tion. Both the do­mes­tic and in­ter­na­tion­al eco­nom­ic land­scape was very dif­fer­ent then.

The do­mes­tic econ­o­my was built on ex­port agri­cul­ture, the un­em­ploy­ment rate was over 20 per cent, and the birth rate at three per cent. The in­fra­struc­ture was in­ad­e­quate as hous­ing, elec­tric­i­ty, a pipe borne wa­ter sup­ply, car own­er­ship and ed­u­ca­tion­al op­por­tu­ni­ties were in lim­it­ed sup­ply. The ed­u­ca­tion sys­tem pro­vid­ed op­por­tu­ni­ties for on­ly 20 per cent of the pop­u­la­tion who were de­sirous of pur­su­ing sec­ondary ed­u­ca­tion and on­ly the very priv­i­leged had ac­cess to uni­ver­si­ty ed­u­ca­tion.

The state’s ac­cess to the fi­nance nec­es­sary to un­der­take the req­ui­site de­vel­op­ment ex­pen­di­ture was lim­it­ed to aid or loans from mul­ti­lat­er­al in­sti­tu­tions and in ac­cor­dance with the coun­try’s for­eign ex­change gen­er­at­ing ca­pac­i­ty. The state’s rev­enues were small, and the com­mand­ing heights of the econ­o­my were un­der for­eign con­trol and the tax­a­tion lev­el low. The crime sit­u­a­tion was much sim­pler to ad­dress as gun crimes were rare. The dis­eases were dif­fer­ent and lifestyle dis­eases rel­a­tive­ly in­fre­quent.

Six­ty years lat­er, the de­vel­op­ment chal­lenges have changed, but are no less com­pli­cat­ed. The birth rate has slowed pre­cip­i­tous­ly, falling be­low the 1.9 per cent nec­es­sary to main­tain the pop­u­la­tion size. This has im­pli­ca­tions for eco­nom­ic and so­cial sus­tain­abil­i­ty. Whilst the un­em­ploy­ment rate is much low­er at 5.1 per cent, the labour force par­tic­i­pa­tion rate is de­clin­ing and now stands at 55.9 per cent. Like rich de­vel­oped coun­tries Trinidad and To­ba­go’s pop­u­la­tion is age­ing mean­ing that there are less peo­ple work­ing.

Whilst the num­ber of pub­lic hos­pi­tals and pri­vate med­ical fa­cil­i­ties have in­creased, this de­vel­op­ment has not been able to de­crease the back­log of cas­es re­quir­ing surgery to man­age­able pro­por­tions. In­deed, it is dis­ap­point­ing that the coun­try has achieved the du­bi­ous dis­tinc­tion of achiev­ing de­vel­oped coun­try sta­tus in the preva­lence of per­sons suf­fer­ing from lifestyle dis­eases. The min­is­ter of health has said that these dis­eases ex­ist in epi­dem­ic pro­por­tions. In ad­di­tion to these new chal­lenges, there is the es­ca­lat­ing crime sit­u­a­tion and gun vi­o­lence.

Sim­i­lar­ly, whilst there are enough school places to ac­com­mo­date every child at pri­ma­ry and sec­ondary lev­els, a re­view of the da­ta sug­gests that more than 30 per cent on av­er­age are not meet­ing the per­for­mance stan­dard re­quired at sec­ondary school lev­el. This has im­pli­ca­tions for the type of cit­i­zens grad­u­at­ing from the school sys­tem and their abil­i­ty to take their place as cit­i­zens mak­ing a pos­i­tive con­tri­bu­tion.

Whilst elec­tric­i­ty is gen­er­al­ly avail­able for all, the same can­not be said of wa­ter. There have been many at­tempts to ad­dress the uni­ver­sal pro­vi­sion of wa­ter. Cli­mate change and chang­ing weath­er pat­terns sug­gest that ad­dress­ing or­gan­i­sa­tion­al change alone at WASA will not make the or­gan­i­sa­tion ef­fi­cient enough to meet the pop­u­la­tion’s chang­ing needs.

Whilst da­ta such as the debt to GDP ra­tio and the size of the na­tion­al in­come are im­por­tant, gov­ern­ment must now fo­cus on poli­cies which ad­dress the re­quire­ments of an age­ing pop­u­la­tion. If the coun­try is to main­tain or im­prove its stan­dard of liv­ing, then the skill lev­el of the younger gen­er­a­tion must meet the stan­dards re­quired to com­pete in the glob­al vil­lage.

