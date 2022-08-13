The Burgeoning Energy Partnership Between Azerbaijan And The EU

Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 22 hours 92.09 -2.25 -2.38% Brent Crude • 21 hours 98.15 -1.45 -1.46% Murban Crude • 15 mins 98.26 -1.64 -1.64% Natural Gas • 22 hours 8.768 -0.106 -1.19% Gasoline • 22 hours 3.046 -0.026 -0.83% Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.32 +2.19 +2.25% Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.32 +2.19 +2.25% Bonny Light • 45 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 3 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89% Mars US • 21 hours 90.59 -2.65 -2.84% Gasoline • 22 hours 3.046 -0.026 -0.83%

Marine • 45 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 45 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 45 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 257 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 45 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 45 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Bonny Light • 45 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 45 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 3 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 73.17 +2.63 +3.73% Western Canadian Select • 2 days 80.24 +2.41 +3.10% Canadian Condensate • 2 days 96.49 +2.41 +2.56% Premium Synthetic • 2 days 94.74 +2.41 +2.61% Sweet Crude • 2 days 92.64 +2.41 +2.67% Peace Sour • 2 days 89.79 +2.41 +2.76% Peace Sour • 2 days 89.79 +2.41 +2.76% Light Sour Blend • 2 days 91.89 +2.41 +2.69% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 2 days 95.44 +2.41 +2.59% Central Alberta • 2 days 90.09 +2.41 +2.75%

Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.32 +2.19 +2.25% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54% Giddings • 3 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74% ANS West Coast • 5 days 101.8 -0.17 -0.17% West Texas Sour • 16 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 16 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Eagle Ford • 16 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54% Kansas Common • 3 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74% Buena Vista • 3 days 103.1 +2.41 +2.39%

Headlines 1 day Gulf Of Mexico Pipelines Could Restart Today 1 day Major Petroleum Corridor At Risk Of Closure Due To Low Water Levels 1 day Gulf Of Mexico Oil Outages Balloon Beyond Shell 1 day Nord Stream Gas Flows Drop On Friday Afternoon 1 day Chinese Oil Giants Sinopec And PetroChina To Delist From NYSE 1 day Europe's Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months 1 day Kazakhstan To Reroute Oil Flow From Caspian Pipeline 2 days Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End 2 days Shell Halts Oil Output At Three Gulf Of Mexico Platforms 2 days IEA: Russian Oil Output Resilient, But Could Drop With EU Embargo 2 days China Heralds Another Major Oil Discovery 2 days UK Energy Firms Meet With Govt Ahead Of Winter Bills Shock 2 days OPEC's Oil Production Rises But Still Well Below OPEC+ Target 2 days Former UK PM Calls For Energy Utility Nationalization 2 days Alberta Oil Output Hits Record High 2 days EU Embargo On Russian Coal Goes Into Effect 3 days Falling Gasoline Prices Keep Inflation In Check 3 days French Nuclear Giant Sues Government For $8 Billion 3 days U.S. Refiners See Demand Holding Strong Through Year-End 3 days U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates 3 days Freeport LNG Retracts Force Majeure, Leaving Buyers On The Hook For $8 Billion 3 days Fitch: Global Coal Price Rally Could Last For Years 3 days Sky High Prices Cause Record-Breaking Energy Debt In The UK 3 days OPEC's Oil Exports Are Rising In August 3 days Iran Nuclear Talks Move Close To Deal 3 days Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion In Tesla Shares 3 days Russia Set To Resume Pipeline Oil Exports Via Ukraine 3 days Pioneer CEO: New Tax Bill Could Put Small Drillers In Jeopardy 4 days API Sees Another Surprise Build In Crude Inventories 4 days EIA Lowers U.S. Oil Production Forecast 4 days Germany May Consider Lifting Its Ban On Fracking Amid Energy Crisis 4 days UK Plans On Power Outages This Winter 4 days Most U.S. Oil And Gas Firms At Risk Of Cyberattack: Study 4 days UK's Centrica Signs $8.5B Long-Term Deal To Import U.S. LNG 4 days German Energy Regulator Says Gas Conservation Could Work 4 days U.S. Solar Industry Faces New Wave Of Disruptions 4 days Buffett Boosts Oxy Stake Above 20% 4 days Russia Halts Oil Pipeline Exports To Europe Via Ukraine 5 days Third Oil Tank Catches Fire In Massive Fire In Cuba 5 days Iran Nuclear Talks End With 'Final Text', No Agreement 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 15 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 14 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq 55 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 51 mins The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone 2 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 4 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com