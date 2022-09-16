The Bahamas: Bill To Criminalize Marital Rape Is Not Attack On Marriage – Pinder

Entornointeligente.com /

Bahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday that the Davis administration’s draft bill to criminalize marital rape is not an attack on marriage.

Pinder told a symposium at Breezes resort on the proposed law that this is in no way or fashion an attack on marriage.

He said, «If you are sexually abusing your wife in the construct of a marriage, then maybe you shouldn’t be married.»

Pinder, who gave a presentation on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was responding to questions from the audience.

The bill would repeal section three of the current law by removing the words «who is not a spouse» from the definition of rape. It was released for consultation.

It also defines consent, indecent assault, and aggravating circumstances.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

