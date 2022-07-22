The achievement of Peruvian Independence

Entornointeligente.com /

The wars of in­de­pen­dence from Span­ish rule in Latin Amer­i­ca were a long re­gion­al process. Pe­ru was a cru­cial colo­nial strong­hold of the Span­ish Monar­chy in the re­gion.

The first of the largest na­tive Amer­i­can re­volts was lead in Pe­ru by José Gabriel Tú­pac Amaru II, di­rect de­scen­dent of the last In­ca ruler born in 1742, who sought to im­prove the rights of in­dige­nous Pe­ru­vians that suf­fered un­der Span­ish rule. He start­ed the first large-scale re­bel­lion in the Span­ish colonies in 1780. The up­ris­ing of many na­tives and mes­ti­zos end­ed on May 18, 1781 when Tu­pac Amaru II was drawn and quar­tered in Cus­co.

Lat­er, the Napoleon­ic in­va­sion of Spain in 1808 sparked the in­de­pen­dence strug­gle of the cre­oles, those of Eu­ro­pean de­scent born in Amer­i­ca in Pe­ru and oth­er Span­ish colonies, be­tween 1810 and 1821; how­ev­er, the pop­u­lar re­bel­lion in Pe­ru was suf­fo­cat­ed be­cause of the strong con­cen­tra­tion of Span­ish mil­i­tary pow­er in the Viceroy­al­ty of Pe­ru.

Pe­ru­vian in­de­pen­dence was on­ly suc­cess­ful with the sup­port of the Pe­ru­vian Lib­er­a­tion Ex­pe­di­tion com­mand­ed by Gen­er­al José de San Mar­tin, who dis­em­barked in Pis­co, 100 miles south­east of Li­ma, on Sep­tem­ber 8, 1820, and pro­claimed the in­de­pen­dence of Pe­ru on Ju­ly 28, 1821.

The roy­al­ist troops left Li­ma un­der the com­mand of Viceroy de la Ser­na and took refuge in the Pe­ru­vian moun­tains, from where sev­er­al ex­pe­di­tions sent by San Martín failed to evict them.

On June 6, 1824, the Span­ish Viceroy was de­feat­ed at the Bat­tle of Junín and was forced to re­treat to Cus­co. On De­cem­ber 9, the pa­tri­ot­ic troops de­feat­ed those of the Viceroy in the Bat­tle of Ay­acu­cho, which marked the end of the Viceroy­al­ty of Pe­ru and the con­sol­i­da­tion of the in­de­pen­dence pro­claimed by San Martín in 1821.

The last bas­tion of the Span­ish army, which re­sist­ed in the port of Callao, sur­ren­dered to the Pe­ru­vian pa­tri­ots in Jan­u­ary 1826.

Spain did not recog­nise the In­de­pen­dence of Pe­ru un­til 1879, when a peace and friend­ship treaty was signed in Paris that ini­ti­at­ed diplo­mat­ic re­la­tions be­tween both States.

The end of the Span­ish rule did not solve all of Pe­ru’s prob­lems, the af­ter­math was char­ac­terised by chron­ic po­lit­i­cal in­sta­bil­i­ty and in­ter­nal strug­gle for pow­er among the new war­lords. Pe­ru had 24 regimes changes from 1821 to 1845 and 12 dif­fer­ent Pres­i­dents from 1826 to 1845 and 12 dif­fer­ent Con­sti­tu­tion Charts.

The build­ing of a Na­tion State is still a work in progress with the goal to build­ing a more in­clu­sive so­ci­ety in which all seg­ments of the Pe­ru­vian pop­u­la­tion would have the pos­si­bil­i­ty to par­tic­i­pate ful­ly in the ben­e­fits of eco­nom­ic growth.

Pe­ru and T&T es­tab­lished diplo­mat­ic re­la­tions on Feb­ru­ary 5, 1968 and, over the past fifty-three years, the two coun­tries have main­tained strong, pos­i­tive re­la­tions, par­tic­u­lar­ly at the mul­ti­lat­er­al lev­el, giv­en the con­ver­gence of our for­eign pol­i­cy in­ter­ests and shared com­mit­ment to the rule of law, democ­ra­cy and the pur­suit of peace and in­ter­na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty.

The bi­lat­er­al po­lit­i­cal di­a­logue and co­op­er­a­tion agen­da has in­ten­si­fied, trig­gered by the re-es­tab­lish­ment of the Em­bassy of Pe­ru in Port-of-Spain in 2015.

The de­ci­sion of the Pe­ru­vian Gov­ern­ment to re-open an Em­bassy in T&T re­flects the im­por­tance at­tached to en­hanc­ing bi­lat­er­al ties and strength­en­ing the bonds of friend­ship, di­a­logue and co­op­er­a­tion be­tween both na­tions and a new com­mit­ment to re­in­force the links be­tween Pe­ru and Cari­com, ac­cred­it­ing a Rep­re­sen­ta­tive to the Caribbean Com­mu­ni­ty, as well as an ac­tive par­tic­i­pa­tion in the As­so­ci­a­tion of Caribbean States.

Since 2015, both Gov­ern­ments are com­mit­ted to con­struct a sol­id frame­work for co­op­er­a­tion in a num­ber of strate­gic ar­eas, in­clud­ing re­gion­al se­cu­ri­ty and co­op­er­a­tion to com­bat glob­al warm­ing and cli­mate change, the ex­change of good prac­tices and ex­pe­ri­ence to man­age nat­ur­al dis­as­ter and to en­hance tourism and cul­tur­al co­op­er­a­tion.

T&T and Pe­ru are es­tab­lish­ing a Bi­lat­er­al Mech­a­nism for Po­lit­i­cal Con­sul­ta­tions in or­der to pro­vide a frame­work for fo­cused dis­cus­sions to track our diplo­mat­ic and po­lit­i­cal bi­lat­er­al di­a­logue and the progress in bi­lat­er­al co­op­er­a­tion.

The Em­bassy of Pe­ru is ex­plor­ing new ar­eas for South-South Co­op­er­a­tion and the shar­ing of best prac­tices and in­sights in ar­eas as di­verse as in­tel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty, fish­eries, min­ing, tech­ni­cal co­op­er­a­tion and has ready for sig­na­ture a Mem­o­ran­dum of Un­der­stand­ing for in­terin­sti­tu­tion­al co­op­er­a­tion be­tween both coun­tries’ Na­tion­al Li­braries.

The Gov­ern­ment of Pe­ru is proud to present a Pe­ru­vian Paint­ing Ex­hi­bi­tion from Ju­ly 29 to Au­gust 20 at the Na­tion­al Li­brary of T&T. Mas­ter Chris­t­ian Ben­dayan, lau­re­at­ed with the Na­tion­al Price of Cul­ture, will show a new per­spec­tive of our Ama­zon­ian na­tion­al roots that is be­ing built af­ter hun­dreds of years of colo­nial­ism.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com