The achievement of Peruvian Independence

The wars of independence from Spanish rule in Latin America were a long regional process. Peru was a crucial colonial stronghold of the Spanish Monarchy in the region.
The first of the largest native American revolts was lead in Peru by José Gabriel Túpac Amaru II, direct descendent of the last Inca ruler born in 1742, who sought to improve the rights of indigenous Peruvians that suffered under Spanish rule. He started the first large-scale rebellion in the Spanish colonies in 1780. The uprising of many natives and mestizos ended on May 18, 1781 when Tupac Amaru II was drawn and quartered in Cusco.
Later, the Napoleonic invasion of Spain in 1808 sparked the independence struggle of the creoles, those of European descent born in America in Peru and other Spanish colonies, between 1810 and 1821; however, the popular rebellion in Peru was suffocated because of the strong concentration of Spanish military power in the Viceroyalty of Peru.
Peruvian independence was only successful with the support of the Peruvian Liberation Expedition commanded by General José de San Martin, who disembarked in Pisco, 100 miles southeast of Lima, on September 8, 1820, and proclaimed the independence of Peru on July 28, 1821.
The royalist troops left Lima under the command of Viceroy de la Serna and took refuge in the Peruvian mountains, from where several expeditions sent by San Martín failed to evict them.
On June 6, 1824, the Spanish Viceroy was defeated at the Battle of Junín and was forced to retreat to Cusco. On December 9, the patriotic troops defeated those of the Viceroy in the Battle of Ayacucho, which marked the end of the Viceroyalty of Peru and the consolidation of the independence proclaimed by San Martín in 1821.
The last bastion of the Spanish army, which resisted in the port of Callao, surrendered to the Peruvian patriots in January 1826.
Spain did not recognise the Independence of Peru until 1879, when a peace and friendship treaty was signed in Paris that initiated diplomatic relations between both States.
The end of the Spanish rule did not solve all of Peru’s problems, the aftermath was characterised by chronic political instability and internal struggle for power among the new warlords. Peru had 24 regimes changes from 1821 to 1845 and 12 different Presidents from 1826 to 1845 and 12 different Constitution Charts.
The building of a Nation State is still a work in progress with the goal to building a more inclusive society in which all segments of the Peruvian population would have the possibility to participate fully in the benefits of economic growth.
Peru and T&T established diplomatic relations on February 5, 1968 and, over the past fifty-three years, the two countries have maintained strong, positive relations, particularly at the multilateral level, given the convergence of our foreign policy interests and shared commitment to the rule of law, democracy and the pursuit of peace and international security.
The bilateral political dialogue and cooperation agenda has intensified, triggered by the re-establishment of the Embassy of Peru in Port-of-Spain in 2015.
The decision of the Peruvian Government to re-open an Embassy in T&T reflects the importance attached to enhancing bilateral ties and strengthening the bonds of friendship, dialogue and cooperation between both nations and a new commitment to reinforce the links between Peru and Caricom, accrediting a Representative to the Caribbean Community, as well as an active participation in the Association of Caribbean States.
Since 2015, both Governments are committed to construct a solid framework for cooperation in a number of strategic areas, including regional security and cooperation to combat global warming and climate change, the exchange of good practices and experience to manage natural disaster and to enhance tourism and cultural cooperation.
T&T and Peru are establishing a Bilateral Mechanism for Political Consultations in order to provide a framework for focused discussions to track our diplomatic and political bilateral dialogue and the progress in bilateral cooperation.
The Embassy of Peru is exploring new areas for South-South Cooperation and the sharing of best practices and insights in areas as diverse as intellectual property, fisheries, mining, technical cooperation and has ready for signature a Memorandum of Understanding for interinstitutional cooperation between both countries’ National Libraries.
The Government of Peru is proud to present a Peruvian Painting Exhibition from July 29 to August 20 at the National Library of T&T. Master Christian Bendayan, laureated with the National Price of Culture, will show a new perspective of our Amazonian national roots that is being built after hundreds of years of colonialism.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian