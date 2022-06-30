Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I am pleased to see that our Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis has been recognised for her stellar performance in the handling of the work of that office.

We appreciate her diligence and commitment to our nation in the performance of her duties.

In a country where corruption has become second nature to many, it is refreshing to see her stand her ground year after year. Honesty and integrity have almost become lost to us, so thank you, Mrs Monroe Ellis, for the job you are doing.

