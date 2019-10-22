Thailand warns of possible water shortage in parts of country

Entornointeligente.com /

BANGKOK, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) on Tuesday advised people living in parts of the country to brace for water shortages which may last up to eight months.

The official dry season will start on November 1 in the country.

Before the announcement, Somkiat Prajamwong, secretary-general of the ONWR had warned that several reservoirs have been experiencing low water levels.

As many reservoirs in Thailand are the main sources for tap water production, “We will need to ask the people living in areas with water shortage to use water sparingly for quite a few months,” said Somkiat.

The ONWR said several measures have been taken, including dredging of water channels to allow water to flow quickly into reservoirs, drilling of underground water wells, enlarging of water storage ponds and the purchase of water for consumption for residents in risk areas.

Thai Royal Irrigation Department also asked people to use water sparingly.

The department said there are currently about 6 billion cubic meters of usable water in major reservoirs including Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bamrong Daen and Pasak Cholasit, with 5 billion cubic meters being reserved for consumption and ecological preservation, leaving only 1 billion cubic meters for use in agriculture.

The ONWR, a water management agency established in October 2017, is to oversee an integrated water management plan in Thailand.

