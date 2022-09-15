Thailand court to rule if Prime Minister must quit

Entornointeligente.com /

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court will rule on September 30 whether suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has already served eight years in office and must resign.

Prayuth, then the Thai army commander, led a coup that ousted an elected government eight years ago, and critics who contend he came to power illegitimately say he has exceeded the term limit set by a 2017 constitution.

The court last month suspended Prayuth as prime minister pending its ruling on a petition signed by 171 members of the House of Representatives.

The nine-member court said Wednesday it had sufficient witnesses and evidence to proceed to a ruling.

After the May 2014 coup, the ruling junta installed Prayuth as prime minister on August 24, 2014, under an interim post-coup constitution.

