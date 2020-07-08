Thai military steps up security in deep south to brace for insurgent attacks

Entornointeligente.com /

BANGKOK, July 8 (Xinhua) — The Thai military on Wednesday warned all residents and Buddhist communities in the deep southern province of Yala to exercise extra caution and watch out for strangers as security authorities are bracing for possible attacks by insurgents.

The military’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) did not elaborate on sources of attacks but issued an advisory, stating “People entering the district township by car, motorcycle and public transport are being subjected to searches and identification checks by police and military personnel manning roadblocks on all the roads leading to the township.”

Local media quoted intelligence sources as saying that insurgents have sneaked into the district, possibly to carry out attacks on soft targets.

On Wednesday morning, a para-military ranger in Yala Province was shot dead in an attack believed to be staged by insurgents as he was riding a motorcycle back to his command post.

Last Sunday in another southern province of Narathiwat, police said two insurgents used M-16 machine guns to attack soldiers and the community’s security volunteers. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com