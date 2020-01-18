Thai Gov to impose measures to curb air quality from aggravating

Entornointeligente.com /

BANGKOK, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Enduring the ever-increasing fine dusts (particulate matter) PM2.5 in the major cities across Thailand, the Thai government will be implementing stricter measures against trucks emitting black smoke and open-air construction sites.

Narumon Pinyosinwat, government spokeswoman said on Saturday that 12 measures will be proposed to the Cabinet next Tuesday.

She said measures include extension of the restricted areas for trucks coming into Bangkok especially during office hours.

Six wheeler trucks and more will be banned to enter inner Bangkok on odd days from 6 am. to 9 pm. during January and February, Narumon said.

Checkpoints will be set up to screen vehicles emitting exhaust fumes, exceeding the safety standard in all 50 Bangkok districts, she said.

Also, construction sites of electric rail lines and other buildings will be inspected to enforce the regulations on curbing dust particles.

Air pollution in Bangkok have again on Saturday surged to unhealthy levels, with the Pollution Control Department reporting hazardous dust particles reaching 40 to 67 micrograms per cubic meter in Bangkok and three neighboring provinces.

