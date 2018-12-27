THA officials promise to do more in 2019

Entornointeligente.com / To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA) Chief Sec­re­tary Kelvin Charles pledges to con­tin­ue mak­ing To­ba­go a bet­ter place to live in the new year.

Asked about his res­o­lu­tions for the is­land for 2019, Charles said: “I plan to con­tin­ue to build an is­land so­ci­ety that is gen­tler, kinder, em­pow­ered and re­flect­ing pa­tri­o­tism and pride.”

He said he will al­so en­cour­age To­bag­o­ni­ans to “aim for ex­cel­lence in all ar­eas of en­deav­our and to go be­yond or­di­nary” and work to­wards im­prov­ing the econ­o­my “by build­ing on the thrust start­ed in tourism, agri­cul­ture, light man­u­fac­tur­ing and spe­cial­ized ser­vices.”

On the is­sue of To­ba­go’s au­ton­o­my, Charles said what is up­per­most in his mind is “to seek to bring clo­sure to the is­sue of antonym for To­ba­go.”

The Chief Sec­re­tary said used the Christ­mas hol­i­days to “get some well-de­served rest” af­ter the many is­sues he had to ad­dress in 2018, in­clud­ing the San­dals Re­sorts’ project, al­le­ga­tions of fraud at the THA’s Tourism Di­vi­sion and the break­down of the in­ter-is­land sea bridge.

Many of those is­sues were brought to the pub­lic’s at­ten­tion and kept on the front burn­er by THA Mi­nor­i­ty Leader Wat­son Duke, who is hop­ing that his ac­tions on those is­sues will pro­pel him in­to a “nat­ur­al” lead­er­ship po­si­tion.

“The Mi­nor­i­ty Coun­cil will nat­u­ral­ly emerge as a uni­fy­ing force for all To­bag­o­ni­ans who de­sire to build a bet­ter To­ba­go first­ly for the peo­ple of To­ba­go, then for Trinidad and the rest of the world,” he said in re­sponse to a query on his New Year res­o­lu­tions.

He added: “We will be­come the po­lit­i­cal ve­hi­cle through which To­ba­go will de­sire for a bet­ter air and sea bridge, bet­ter pub­lic trans­port, bet­ter ed­u­ca­tion and an im­proved and ef­fec­tive pri­vate sec­tor.”

Duke, a To­bag­on­ian, who al­so heads the Pub­lic Ser­vices As­so­ci­a­tion, spent the Christ­mas sea­son rest­ing with his fam­i­ly in To­ba­go.

THA Pre­sid­ing Of­fi­cer Dr Denise TsoiaFatt-An­gus, who spent the Christ­mas hol­i­days in qual­i­ty fam­i­ly time and con­nect­ing with close friends as we all en­joy this sea­son,” said her New Year’s res­o­lu­tion is” to con­tin­ue to be of sig­nif­i­cance in the lives” of peo­ple with whom she as­so­ciates. She is al­so in “ex­cit­ed an­tic­i­pa­tion for what 2019 can mean . . . for all of To­ba­go.”

Mi­nor­i­ty Coun­cil­lor Dr Faith B. Yis­rael said as a He­brew Is­raelite she does not cel­e­brate Christ­mas but us­es the sea­son to help oth­ers.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com