THA officials promise to do more in 2019

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles pledges to continue making Tobago a better place to live in the new year.
Asked about his resolutions for the island for 2019, Charles said: “I plan to continue to build an island society that is gentler, kinder, empowered and reflecting patriotism and pride.”
He said he will also encourage Tobagonians to “aim for excellence in all areas of endeavour and to go beyond ordinary” and work towards improving the economy “by building on the thrust started in tourism, agriculture, light manufacturing and specialized services.”
On the issue of Tobago’s autonomy, Charles said what is uppermost in his mind is “to seek to bring closure to the issue of antonym for Tobago.”
The Chief Secretary said used the Christmas holidays to “get some well-deserved rest” after the many issues he had to address in 2018, including the Sandals Resorts’ project, allegations of fraud at the THA’s Tourism Division and the breakdown of the inter-island sea bridge.
Many of those issues were brought to the public’s attention and kept on the front burner by THA Minority Leader Watson Duke, who is hoping that his actions on those issues will propel him into a “natural” leadership position.
“The Minority Council will naturally emerge as a unifying force for all Tobagonians who desire to build a better Tobago firstly for the people of Tobago, then for Trinidad and the rest of the world,” he said in response to a query on his New Year resolutions.
He added: “We will become the political vehicle through which Tobago will desire for a better air and sea bridge, better public transport, better education and an improved and effective private sector.”
Duke, a Tobagonian, who also heads the Public Services Association, spent the Christmas season resting with his family in Tobago.
THA Presiding Officer Dr Denise TsoiaFatt-Angus, who spent the Christmas holidays in quality family time and connecting with close friends as we all enjoy this season,” said her New Year’s resolution is” to continue to be of significance in the lives” of people with whom she associates. She is also in “excited anticipation for what 2019 can mean . . . for all of Tobago.”
Minority Councillor Dr Faith B. Yisrael said as a Hebrew Israelite she does not celebrate Christmas but uses the season to help others.
