Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

WTI Crude • 51 mins 96.30 +0.46 +0.48% Brent Crude • 19 mins 99.64 +0.15 +0.15% Murban Crude • 15 mins 101.1 +0.15 +0.15% Natural Gas • 51 mins 6.689 +0.526 +8.53% Gasoline • 51 mins 3.234 -0.031 -0.95% Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.54 -8.10 -7.53% Bonny Light • 14 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 7 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00% Mars US • 16 mins 92.80 +1.56 +1.71%

Marine • 14 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 14 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 14 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 226 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 14 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 14 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 14 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 7 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 71.45 -7.86 -9.91% Western Canadian Select • 16 hours 81.74 -8.25 -9.17% Canadian Condensate • 16 hours 97.99 -8.25 -7.77% Premium Synthetic • 16 hours 96.24 -8.25 -7.90% Sweet Crude • 16 hours 94.14 -8.25 -8.06% Peace Sour • 16 hours 91.29 -8.25 -8.29% Light Sour Blend • 16 hours 93.39 -8.25 -8.12% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 16 hours 96.94 -8.25 -7.84% Central Alberta • 16 hours 91.59 -8.25 -8.26%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.54 -8.10 -7.53% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 92.25 -5.00 -5.14% Giddings • 2 days 86.00 -14.50 -14.43% ANS West Coast • 1 min 110.5 +2.81 +2.61% West Texas Sour • 2 days 89.79 -8.25 -8.41% Eagle Ford • 2 days 93.74 -8.25 -8.09% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 92.25 -8.25 -8.21% Kansas Common • 3 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79% Buena Vista • 2 days 102.4 -7.75 -7.04%

25 mins U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall 2 hours Biden: Inflation Data Does Not Reflect Impact Of Gasoline Price Decline 3 hours Iraq's 150,000 Bpd Oil Export Boost Delayed 4 hours China Considers Proposed Price Cap On Russian Oil 5 hours Rising Oil-Fired Power Generation In Saudi Arabia Could Weigh On Global Supply 6 hours Germany To Halt Russian Coal Imports Next Month 7 hours China's Oil Imports Fell In June 22 hours Macron To Meet MBZ As OPEC Oil Speculation Escalates 23 hours UK Approves 25% Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Producers 1 day World's Second-Largest LNG Importer Calls On U.S. To Increase Supply 1 day API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100 1 day Unipec Trading Arm To Get 1 Million Barrels Of SPR Oil 1 day IEA Director: Price Cap On Russian Oil Should Extend To Fuels 1 day Libyan Oil Crisis Intensifies With Attempt to Remove NOC Board 1 day OPEC Remains 1 Million Bpd Below Target 1 day Turkey Mediates Talks Between Ukraine And Russia As Food Crisis Escalates 1 day The White House Believes OPEC Has The Capacity To Boost Production 1 day The EU Is Prepping Another Round Of Sanctions Against Russia 2 days Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop 2 days Industrial Bitcoin Miners Grind To Halt In Texas Amid Energy Shortage 2 days Exxon CEO Says All New Cars Will Be Electric By 2040 2 days Soaring Energy Exports Send Russia's Account Surplus To Record High 2 days Spain Calls On Firms To Minimize LNG Imports From Russia 2 days Natural Gas Will Play A Vital Role In Australia's Energy Transition 2 days Russian Court Overturns Suspension Of Caspian Pipeline Consortium Exports 2 days French Industry Switches To Oil From Gas Amid Uncertainty Over Russian Supply 2 days Gazprom Suspends Nord Stream Gas Flows For Scheduled Maintenance 2 days Another Alaskan Oil Project Could Be Shelved Over Environmental Concerns 2 days Canada Agrees To Return Russian Turbine Despite New Sanctions 5 days Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years 5 days Putin Predicts Catastrophic Consequences For The Global Energy Market 5 days Nordic Power Prices Plunge To Levels Not Seen Since 2020 5 days Norway Moves To Boost Natural Gas Production Further 5 days Top U.S. LNG Producer Wants Exemption From Pollution Limit 5 days Natural Gas Pipeline Explodes Southwest Of Houston 5 days OPEC+ Is Still 2.5 Million Bpd Below Its Production Target 5 days Shell Continues Exporting LNG From Australian Facility Despite Strike 5 days Russia Says It Will Increase Gas To Europe Under One Condition 5 days Buffett Buys Another $700 Million In Occidental Shares 6 days Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Still Set To Hit $140 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 7 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

