Terror in Wallerfield as gangsters threaten farmer off his land for illegal mining

Entornointeligente.com /

Crim­i­nal el­e­ments con­tin­ue to ter­rorise the farm­ing com­mu­ni­ty of Waller­field as they threat­en, as­sault and chase farm­ers out of their prop­er­ties to car­ry out il­le­gal min­ing. This prob­lem has been plagu­ing the area for sev­er­al years with al­le­ga­tions of po­lice of­fi­cers and crim­i­nals work­ing hand in hand to seize con­trol of state lands oc­cu­pied by farm­ers.

The lat­est episode has the Balkissoon fam­i­ly gripped in fear. They have re­fused to give in to the crim­i­nals and walk away from the nine acres of land they cur­rent­ly farm. Strug­gling farmer Don­nie Balkis­sion, who can nei­ther read nor write, along with his com­mon-law wife, Pri­matie Williams and their four chil­dren have be­come pris­on­ers in their Lal­la Street home. They claimed that they are fac­ing es­ca­lat­ing lev­els of in­tim­i­da­tion–from be­ing shot at to be­ing beat­en and at times chased by armed gang mem­bers who con­tin­ue to make every at­tempt to oust them from the agri­cul­tur­al land.

Balkissoon, an­gry and frus­trat­ed, be­lieves the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) and work­ers at the Com­mis­sion­er of State Lands have turned a blind eye to the il­le­gal min­ing that has be­come a cash cow for crim­i­nals and their as­so­ciates in the Waller­field area.

The area has an abun­dance of grav­el, red sand, sharp sand, and boul­ders. The ag­gre­gate and min­er­als are be­ing ex­tract­ed il­le­gal­ly by un­li­cenced op­er­a­tors and sold for con­struc­tion, in­dus­tri­al and man­u­fac­tur­ing pur­pos­es, re­sult­ing in the State los­ing mil­lions of dol­lars in po­ten­tial earn­ings.

Balkissoon claimed that gang mem­bers from Ja­cob Hill, Waller­field, work at the be­hest of one man who con­trols the il­le­gal op­er­a­tions in the area.

The il­le­gal op­er­a­tor, Balkissoon said, would in­struct the gang mem­bers to ap­ply pres­sure on farm­ers to sell their land for «small mon­ey».

If the farm­ers do not com­ply many are ter­rorised and pres­sured in­to leav­ing.

«They have been threat­en­ing to kill me and my fam­i­ly. I feel one of these days this mat­ter will not end nice. I am go­ing to re­tal­i­ate. Is ei­ther I end up dead or some­body gets killed be­cause of this land,» Balkissoon told Guardian Me­dia in an in­ter­view re­cent­ly.

A draft of a Cab­i­net note dat­ed June 28, 1977, showed Balkissoon’s moth­er (Dol­ly Balkissoon) ap­plied for five acres of land at Smith Lands, Waller­field, which was rent­ed to her at $6 per acre per an­num, pend­ing the prepa­ra­tion of a stan­dard agri­cul­tur­al lease.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com