Terror in Wallerfield as gangsters threaten farmer off his land for illegal mining

Criminal elements continue to terrorise the farming community of Wallerfield as they threaten, assault and chase farmers out of their properties to carry out illegal mining. This problem has been plaguing the area for several years with allegations of police officers and criminals working hand in hand to seize control of state lands occupied by farmers.
The latest episode has the Balkissoon family gripped in fear. They have refused to give in to the criminals and walk away from the nine acres of land they currently farm. Struggling farmer Donnie Balkission, who can neither read nor write, along with his common-law wife, Primatie Williams and their four children have become prisoners in their Lalla Street home. They claimed that they are facing escalating levels of intimidation–from being shot at to being beaten and at times chased by armed gang members who continue to make every attempt to oust them from the agricultural land.
Balkissoon, angry and frustrated, believes the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and workers at the Commissioner of State Lands have turned a blind eye to the illegal mining that has become a cash cow for criminals and their associates in the Wallerfield area.
The area has an abundance of gravel, red sand, sharp sand, and boulders. The aggregate and minerals are being extracted illegally by unlicenced operators and sold for construction, industrial and manufacturing purposes, resulting in the State losing millions of dollars in potential earnings.
Balkissoon claimed that gang members from Jacob Hill, Wallerfield, work at the behest of one man who controls the illegal operations in the area.
The illegal operator, Balkissoon said, would instruct the gang members to apply pressure on farmers to sell their land for «small money».
If the farmers do not comply many are terrorised and pressured into leaving.
«They have been threatening to kill me and my family. I feel one of these days this matter will not end nice. I am going to retaliate. Is either I end up dead or somebody gets killed because of this land,» Balkissoon told Guardian Media in an interview recently.
A draft of a Cabinet note dated June 28, 1977, showed Balkissoon’s mother (Dolly Balkissoon) applied for five acres of land at Smith Lands, Wallerfield, which was rented to her at $6 per acre per annum, pending the preparation of a standard agricultural lease.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian