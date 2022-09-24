Terri Lyons to roar thunderously at inaugural concert

Entornointeligente.com /

«Longest reign­ing Monarch,» with an agen­da to fierce­ly pro­tect and strength­en the ca­lyp­so and so­ca art­form with tooth and nails, as sim­i­lar to the man­ner in which li­ons pro­tect their cubs and ter­ri­to­ry, is Ter­ri Lyons. As in­tense as they pro­tect their prides (groups of li­ons), Lyons said it’s nec­es­sary for her to do the same with her pride—monarch, char­ac­ter, name, brand and fam­i­ly. While re­search re­veals, li­ons are be­com­ing less pop­u­lat­ed as hu­mans en­croach on the nat­ur­al spaces for var­ied types of hu­man ex­pan­sion, Lyons said she in­tends to re­main very present and rel­e­vant for life, and so, she has de­cid­ed to ho­n­our her fans’ re­quest and their be­lief in her abil­i­ty to host her own con­cert.

Lyons elab­o­rat­ed: «I al­ways had it in my head, but al­ways doubt­ed my­self be­cause my jour­ney hasn’t been easy. I ac­tu­al­ly thought I need­ed to have a lot of hit songs first, not know­ing that peo­ple were lis­ten­ing to me and fol­low­ing me all this time, so I de­cid­ed to put on my true big-girl shoes and have one—one of many to come, God spares life. And here I am, gear­ing up to let out a most thun­der­ous roar at my first-ever con­cert: I Am Li­on–The Con­cert.»

Lyons plans to burst the seams of the am­phithe­atre at Na­pari­ma Bowl on No­vem­ber 20 from 6pm.

«All the li­on tamers and Lyons lovers can ac­tu­al­ly ar­rive at 5pm when gates open.»

Lyons start­ed to ful­fill her love for singing at age nine, and while she can­not re­call what that maid­en song was, she clear­ly re­calls Shake It Off, the one she de­liv­ered at her first com­pe­ti­tion as writ­ten by then ca­lyp­son­ian, Tallest, that gained her the crown for the school she at­tend­ed and rep­re­sent­ed, Nel­son Street Girls R.C. The song re­ferred to drugs and bad com­pa­ny, she said.

Mul­ti-genre-artiste Lyons named some of her out­stand­ing crowd pleasers: Can’t Stop Mov­ing, which was remixed with Ja­maican dance­hall king, Bee­nie Man; I Am Li­on, writ­ten by di­va so­ca artiste, Na­dia Bat­son; Fling Bam writ­ten by Prob­lem Child; and ca­lyp­sos, Obeah, Meghan My Dear and The Phrase. While Lyons mu­sic’s scored by «the great» At­i­ba Williams, she said she writes her own mu­sic. «Es­pe­cial­ly ca­lyp­sos, I know how I want them to sound, so I may add, rewrite stuff, change melodies – change to suit.»

Still reign­ing as ca­lyp­so monarch from 2020 – the last in-per­son com­pe­ti­tion– the «melanin to the world» and fash­ion-for­ward di­va on stage, is al­so two-time Ca­lyp­so Young Queen 2nd-place win­ner. Lov­ing fam­i­ly «to the bone,» Lyons is daugh­ter of 10-time Road March win­ner and sev­en-time So­ca Monarch win­ner, Su­perBlue (Austin Lyons) – the chief li­on who will shake his mane at the con­cert, sib­ling of four, and moth­er.

