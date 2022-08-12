Tensions over Crown Point eviction process

Entornointeligente.com /

To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA) Chief Sec­re­tary Far­ley Au­gus­tine says he was ad­vised by the Se­nior State Coun­sel that the court will hold a meet­ing on Fri­day, to see if par­ties in­volved in the evic­tion of sev­en fam­i­lies from lands at Crown Point cho­sen for the ANR Robin­son Air­port ex­pan­sion project can reach some sort of mid­dle ground.

He said his po­si­tion is that while a new air­port ter­mi­nal is need­ed, peo­ple should be treat­ed fair­ly in how the state dis­pens­es with the com­pul­so­ry land ac­qui­si­tion.

«We can­not ap­proach it in the most dra­con­ian way, you’re talk­ing about up­root­ing fam­i­lies who have been there for gen­er­a­tions,» Au­gus­tine said at an event mark­ing the open­ing of the Mu­si­cal In­stru­ments of Trinidad and To­ba­go Com­pa­ny (MITTCO in Diego Mar­tin, hours af­ter the THA had tried to en­sure the fam­i­lies were not evict­ed from their homes by NID­CO yes­ter­day.

Au­gus­tine said the evic­tion process was not done cor­rect­ly from the be­gin­ning, not­ing he saw some of the evic­tion no­tices and felt the res­i­dents were be­ing un­der­paid for their lands.

«In one case, they were of­fer­ing 200 and some­thing thou­sand. Two hun­dreds and some­thing thou­sand can­not af­ford, in the To­ba­go con­text, with the price of re­al es­tate in To­ba­go,» he said.

He said the Cen­tral Gov­ern­ment and the THA need to pay at­ten­tion and give care to the tran­si­tion­ing of these peo­ple.

«We need some more time,» he said.

Au­gus­tine said the fam­i­lies were de­pressed and sad­dened by the cir­cum­stances sur­round­ing the evic­tion and they spent Thurs­day night with­out elec­tric­i­ty. He said the THA pro­vid­ed gen­er­a­tors for them.

Mean­while, Min­is­ter of Fi­nance Colm Im­bert says the THA has no pow­er to in­struct the Com­mis­sion­er of State Lands what to do in the mat­ter.

In a re­lease, Im­bert said the im­pres­sion giv­en by the THA that it had asked the Com­mis­sion­er of State Lands to cease and de­sist from the ac­qui­si­tion pro­ceed­ings for lands re­quired for the con­struc­tion of the new ter­mi­nal build­ing was in­ac­cu­rate and mis­lead­ing.

Im­bert said the lands in ques­tion are ur­gent­ly re­quired for the con­struc­tion of the new air­port ter­mi­nal in To­ba­go and the State has been in dis­cus­sions with the oc­cu­pants of these lands for the last three years.

He said the pro­tract­ed dis­cus­sions have de­layed the com­mence­ment of con­struc­tion of the ter­mi­nal build­ing and the de­lay is now cost­ing mil­lions of dol­lars.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com