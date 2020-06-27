'Tenet,' 'Black Widow,' 'The Batman,' 'Jungle Cruise,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Indiana Jones 5': All the major blockbuster movies that have been delayed due to the coronavirus

Entornointeligente.com /

View photos John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki in a scene from Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ (Photo: Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection) More Updated June 26: Amidst reports of a rise in coronavirus cases across the country , Warner Bros. has delayed Christopher Nolan’s Tenet for a second time, and Walt Disney followed by pushing back the live action version of Mulan . Previously scheduled for release on July 31, Tenet will now open in theaters on August 12. “Warner Bros. is committed to bringing ‘Tenet’ to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” remarked a studio spokesperson in a statement . “In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”

Walt Disney previously delayed Mulan from its original March 27 release to July 24, and now the movie’s new theatrical date is August 21 — the week after Tenet should it premiere in theaters as scheduled. Disney issued a joint statement from co-chairman and chief creative officer, Alan Horn, and Alan Bergman, co-chairman, explaining the decision. “While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.”

Updated June 12: Warner Bros. hoped to throw moviegoers a “Welcome back” party in the form of Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster Tenet , which held onto its mid-July theatrical release date even as other movies were postponed by months and even years. But now Nolan’s film is also moving release dates. The studio has announced that Tenet will open on July 31, two weeks later than its original date. (Nolan’s 2010 hit, Inception , will receive a 10th anniversary re-release on July 17 in its place.) “We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet , a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, Toby Emmerich, said in a statement. Whether Tenet holds onto its July 31 release date is still up in the air, especially in light of the recent spike in U.S. coronavirus cases amidst re-openings across the country. Warner Bros. also announced that Wonder Woman 1984 , which had originally moved to August 14, will now be released on October 2 . These moves leave Walt Disney’s live-action version of Mulan — currently scheduled for release on July 24 — as the first big studio film tasked with tempting audiences back into recently re-opened theaters.

Updated April 20: Black Widow isn’t the only costumed Avenger whose next big-screen adventure is getting delayed. Warner Bros. has announced that Matt Reeves’s franchise-relaunching The Batman — starring Robert Pattinson as the new Dark Knight — is also opening later than planned. Originally set for release on June 25, 2021, the film will now hit theaters on October 1, 2021, provided production resumes later this year. In a recent interview with Deadline , Reeves said that he had filmed 25 percent of his all-star blockbuster before production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I have been pouring through dailies, looking at takes, and what’s to come,” he added. Two other DC Comics-based productions had their releases impacted as well: The Flash will race from July 1, 2022 to June 3, 2022, while Shazam 2 flies from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022.

Updated April 3: After dominating the 2019 box office thanks to franchise behemoths like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , Disney was poised for another massive year with movies like Mulan , Black Widow and Jungle Cruise . In the past month, though, the Mouse House had its release schedule upended by the coronavirus pandemic, which not only postponed the studio’s finished movies, but also shut down films that were still in production. Disney has used the delay to recalibrate its slate, booking new dates that extend from this summer all the way until 2022. Some 2020 movies — most notably Mulan and Black Widow — will still be released during the calendar year, although it’s still an open question as to when and how movie theaters will re-open and if audiences will show up once they do .

Meanwhile, completed Disney movies like Jungle Cruise and Eternals are moving to 2021 to give the studio’s unfinished or yet-to-start movies time to resume production. That list includes Marvel Phase 4 titles like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love & Thunder , which is now scheduled for 2022. The Asgardian won’t be lonely — Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 now have confirmed 2022 release dates, as does a certain fedora-wearing, whip-carrying, snake-fearing pulp hero. Indiana Jones is returning July 29, 2022 and we’ll definitely be ready to go on a globe-trotting adventure by then.

Original story continues below:

Heading into 2020, there were at least 40 films we couldn’t wait to see . Now, it’s looking like we’ll have to wait a lot longer. The coronavirus has wrecked havoc on Hollywood’s release schedule, as multiple blockbusters-to-be have had their release dates postponed by as much as a year or canceled indefinitely. Yahoo Entertainment is tracking the latest news on when you’ll be able to see major movies like Top Gun: Maverick , Ghostbusters: Afterlife , Wonder Woman 1984 , Black Widow and No Time to Die at a theater — or, in some cases, a streaming service — near you.

Artemis Fowl Original release date: May 29

Rescheduled date: June 12

Kenneth Branagh’s franchise-launching adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s bestselling YA series will bypass theaters for a Disney+ debut. Ferdia Shaw plays the titular hero in a cast that includes Colin Farrell, Judi Dench and Josh Gad.

Antebellum Original release date: April 24

Rescheduled date: August 21

Superstar singer-turned-actress, Janelle Monáe, has her highest-profile role yet as a present-day author who finds herself in a nightmarish alternate reality. Directing team Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz make their narrative feature debut, with Donnie Darko producer, Sean McKittrick, among the producing team.

Antlers Original release date: April 17

Rescheduled date: TBD

Crazy Heart director, Scott Cooper, takes a walk on the scary side with the story of a small-town teacher (Keri Russell) who discovers that one of her pupils may be keeping a fantastic (and deadly) beast as a pet.

The Batman Original release date: June 25, 2021

Rescheduled date: October 1, 2021

Robert Pattinson suits up as Gotham’s resident Caped Crusader and faces off against an all-star rogues gallery that includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman .

Bill & Ted Face the Music Original release date: August 14

Rescheduled date: August 28

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves’s aging rockers return for one last trip through the timestream in a threequel helmed by Galaxy Quest director, Dean Parisot.

Black Panther 2

Original release date: 2022

Rescheduled date: May 8, 2022

Ryan Coogler’s 2018 blockbuster made history as Marvel’s highest-grossing non- Avengers movie and scored the first Best Picture nod for a comic book adventure. We can only imagine what he has in store for the sequel.

Black Widow Original release date: May 1

Rescheduled date: November 6

Marvel zombies will have to wait a little longer to see how a piece of the dearly-departed super-spy’s past launches Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe … not to mention discover who is beneath the Taskmaster mask.

Candyman Original release date: June 12

Rescheduled date: September 25

Nia DaCosta’s update of the 1992 horror favorite brings the bee-loving boogeyman to present-day Chicago, where gentrification is the new normal. Now more than ever, don’t say his name five times into a mirror.

Captain Marvel 2 Original release date: 2022

Rescheduled date: July 8, 2022

Fresh from defeating Thanos, Brie Larson’s cosmic warrior embarks on fresh challenges in the larger Marvel universe.

Charm City Kings Original release date: April 10

Rescheduled date: TBD

Rapper Meek Mill stars in this acclaimed Sundance drama, which follows a Baltimore teen (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) who longs to join the local dirt-bike crew, but soon learns about the dark side of that dream. WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max, will premiere the film later this year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Original release date: May 7, 2021

Rescheduled date: March 25, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme plunges headlong into the Marvel multiverse where thrills — and scares! — await.

Dungeons & Dragons Original release date: November 19, 2021

Rescheduled date: May 27, 2022

The iconic role-playing game takes another shot at big-screen success, but fans will have to wait until 2022 to roll these dice.

Eternals Original release date: November 6

Rescheduled date: February 12, 2021

Move over, all your Guardians and Avengers: there’s a new super-group in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden play the Jack Kirby-created Marvel legends.

F9 Original release date: May 22

Rescheduled date: April 2, 2021

The latest installment in The Fast Saga pits brother against brother as Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto squares off against John Cena’s Jakob Toretto. But who cares about that when Han is back at last!!!

Fatherhood Original release date: October 23, 2020

Rescheduled date: April 2, 2021

Paul Weitz directs an ensemble cast that includes Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard and Paul Reiser.

The Flash Original release date: July 1, 2022

Rescheduled date: June 3, 2022

The first solo adventure for Ezra Miller’s speed demon has seen multiple directors come and go, but DC won’t rest until the Flash races onto the big screen at last.

Free Guy Original release date: July 3

Rescheduled date: December 11

Ryan Reynolds follows up Detective Pikachu with another big-screen video game, this time playing the citizen of an open world game who decides he wants to be an active participant in the action.

The French Dispatch Original release date: July 24

Rescheduled date: October 16

Wes Anderson’s latest immaculately-designed confection assembles another all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro and, of course, Bill Murray.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Original release date: July 10

Rescheduled date: March 5, 2021

The Ghostbusters franchise becomes a father/son affair, as Jason Reitman takes over the universe his father, Ivan Reitman, began back in 1984. Afterlife follows the descendants of Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) as they wrestle with his legacy… and bust a few ghosts.

Godzilla vs. Kong Original release date: November 20

Rescheduled date: May 21, 2021

It’s full-on a royal rumble as the King of the Monsters goes head-to-head against the King of Skull Island.

Greyhound Original release date: June 12

Rescheduled date: July 10

Beloved actor — and coronavirus survivor — Tom Hanks revisits World War II for the first time since Saving Private Ryan , this time as the commander of a U.S. fleet trying to stay ahead of a fleet of German submarines. Apple TV+ acquired the film from Sony Pictures, and will release it directly to streaming on July 10.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Original release date: August 28, 2020

Rescheduled date: August 28, 2021

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson reunite for the sequel to their surprise 2017 hit, and Salma Hayek joins the party.

Hotel Transylvania 4 Original release date: December 22, 2021

Rescheduled date: August 6, 2021

The fourth installment in Sony’s horror-for-kids franchise brings back the whole Drac pack for more animated shenanigans.

In the Heights Original release date: June 26

Rescheduled date: June 18, 2021

Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s modern-day west side story was poised to be the soundtrack of the 2020 summer movie season. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has now put the film on indefinite pause.

Indiana Jones 5 Original release date: July 9, 2021

Rescheduled date: July 29, 2022

Looks like James Mangold has some extra time to step into Steven Spielberg’s shoes. The Ford v Ferrari director is expected to helm Harrison Ford’s final adventure in the fedora, which will now hit theaters in 2022.

Irresistible Original release date: May 29

Rescheduled date: June 26

Jon Stewart’s political comedy is still taking advantage of the Election Year news cycle. The film, which stars Daily Show veteran Steve Carell as a Democratic Party strategist, will

John Wick: Chapter 4 Original release date: May 21, 2021

Rescheduled date: May 27, 2022

Keanu Reeves’s ace assassin lives to fight another day… although that day is now in Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

Jungle Cruise Original release date: July 24

Rescheduled date: July 30, 2021

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt get their Mummy on for the latest big-screen version of a popular Disney theme park attraction.

The King of Staten Island Original release date: June 19

Rescheduled date: June 12

Judd Apatow’s latest comedy features Saturday Night Live ’s Pete Davidson in a semi-autobiographical account of his Staten Island youth. Originally set for a theatrical release, the movie will not premiere on VOD on June 12.

King Richard Original release date: Nov. 25, 2020

Rescheduled date: Nov. 19, 2021

Will Smith plays former tennis king, Richard Williams, who once oversaw the careers of his daughters, Venus and Serena. Expect big Oscar buzz for this one in 2021.

Last Night in Soho Original release date: Sept. 25, 2020

Rescheduled date: April 23, 2021

Edgar Wright’s follow-up to Baby Driver stars Anya Taylor-Joy as an aspiring fashion designer who jumps back in time to experience the mod craze of ‘60s-era London.

The Lovebirds Original release date: April 3

Rescheduled date: May 22

Newly buff funnyman , Kumail Nanjiani, partners with the equally hilarious Issa Rae for an action comedy about a couple whose relationship is tested when they become accidental witnesses to a murder. (The movie also re-teams Nanjiani with director Michael Showalter, who previously helmed 2017’s Sundance darling, The Big Sick .) Rather than release the movie theatrically, Paramount has sent these Lovebirds directly to Netflix for a May 22 premiere.

Malignant Original release date: August 14

Rescheduled date: TBD

James Wan’s first horror film since 2016’s The Conjuring 2 will feature Annabelle Wallis and George Young in a top-secret scary story.

Man from Toronto Original release date: November 20, 2020

Rescheduled date: September 17, 2021

Kevin Hart’s new comedy will also star Woody Harrelson in a role previously intended for Jason Statham.

The Many Saints of Newark Original release date: Sept. 25, 2020

Rescheduled date: March 12, 2021

David Chase revisits the early years of Tony Soprano in a prequel film that stars James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, in the role his dearly departed father made famous.

The Matrix 4 Original release date: May 21, 2021

Rescheduled date: April 1, 2022

No April fool’s here — the fourth Matrix film is pushed back a full year. All together now: Woah .

Minions: The Rise of Gru Original release date: July 3

Rescheduled date: July 2, 2021

The second Minions -centric story (and the fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise) introduces us to Baby Gru as he rises from zero to hero… uh, make that villain.

Mission: Impossible VII and Mission: Impossible VIII Original release dates: July 23, 2021 & Aug. 5, 2022

Rescheduled dates: November 19, 2021 & November 4, 2022

Tom Cruise’s mission, if he chooses to accept it: complete the next two installments in the next Mission: Impossible franchise by the end of 2022.

Original release date: July 3

Rescheduled date: July 2, 2021

The second Minions -centric story (and the fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise) introduces us to Baby Gru as he rises from zero to hero… uh, make that villain.

Morbius Original release date: July 31

Rescheduled date: March 19, 2021

Sony’s Spider-Verse continues to expand with a solo movie based around one of Spider-Man’s most fang -tastic villains. Jared Leto plays the titular living vampire alongside Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

Mulan Original release date: March 27

Rescheduled date: August 21

Disney’s 1998 animated favorite gets a live action makeover that omits some key players , but goes big on medieval action spectacle.

My Spy Original release date: March 7

Rescheduled date: TBD

Dave Bautista gets his own version of Kindergarten Cop and The Pacifier as the burly, surly pal to a wisecracking kid. Originally set to be released theatrically by STX, the film has since been sold to Amazon Prime, which will stream it exclusively at an as-yet unannounced date.

The New Mutants Original release date: April 3

Rescheduled date: August 28

This horror-themed X-Men spinoff is no stranger to delays: Originally shot in 2017 with a cast that includes Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton, The New Mutants has been repeatedly pushed back making it an open question as to how old we’ll all be when we finally see it.

No Time to Die Original release date: April 10

Rescheduled date: November 25

Daniel Craig’s retirement from the James Bond franchise is now set for Thanksgiving, and villains old (Christoph Waltz) and new (Rami Malek) are sure to give him a heck of a send-off.

Nobody Original release date: August 14

Rescheduled date: February 26, 2021

Better call Bob! Odenkirk, that is. The Better Call Saul star headlines this American Beauty -meets- Falling Down portrait of a middle-aged suburban dad who snaps into action after thieves menace his family.

The Personal History of David Copperfield Original release date: May 8

Rescheduled date: TBD

Armando Iannucci’s all-star re-telling of Charles Dickens’s classic novel delighted Toronto International Film Festival crowds last year. Dev Patel plays the title character alongside a supporting cast that includes Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and ex-Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Original release date: April 3

Rescheduled date: January 15, 2021

James Corden returns as Beatrix Potter’s mischievous vegetable snatcher in the sequel to the 2018 hit. Domhnall Gleeson is also back as Peter’s human punching bag, Thomas McGregor.

A Quiet Place Part II Original release date: March 20

Rescheduled date: September 4

John Krasinski’s horror sequel picks up mere minutes after the original left off, sending the surviving members of the Abbott family off into the big bad world beyond their homestead. Needless to say, they quickly discover there are dangers besides invading aliens who feast on noise… and human flesh.

Run Original release date: May 8

Rescheduled date: TBD

Aneesh Chaganty follows up his acclaimed debut, Searching , with another small-scale thriller that stars Sarah Paulson as an overprotective mother whose wheelchair-bound daughter (Kiera Allen) is about to teach her a seriously scary lesson.

Scoob! Original release date: May 15

Rescheduled date: May 15

The Scooby-Doo franchise celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and the Scooby Gang planned to celebrate with an all-new animated feature film. Instead, the film will premiere on digital services the same day it was going to open in theaters.

The Secret: Dare to Dream Original release date: April 17

Rescheduled date: TBD

Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 self-help tome provides the basis for this story of a single mother (Katie Holmes) trying to balance her work life and home life. Enter Josh Lucas, a mysterious man with a secret… who also knows the secret to achieving your goals.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Original release date: February 12, 2021

Rescheduled date: May 7, 2021

Kim’s Convenience star, Simu Liu, plays Marvel’s resident martial arts master opposite Tony Leung as the for-real Mandarin — not that Sir Ben Kingsley imitation.

Shazam 2 Original release date: April 2, 2022

Rescheduled date: November 4, 2022

Zachary Levi and the rest of the Marvel Family ( no, not that one ) will fly again in the much-anticipated sequel that will presumably feature a meet-up with Dwayne Johnson’s super-antagonist, Black Adam.

Soul

Original release date: June 19

Rescheduled date: November 20

Jamie Foxx makes history as the first African-American protagonist of a Pixar movie, playing a jazz musician who goes on a wild afterlife adventure.

Spiral Original release date: May 15

Rescheduled date: May 21, 2021

Chris Rock re-starts the stalled Saw franchise with the help of Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella. The trio play cops whose latest murder investigation points back to a certain puzzle-obsessed killer.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Original release date: May 22

Rescheduled date: 2021

Everyone’s favorite pineapple-under-the-sea dweller scores his third feature film: an animated road trip that features a live-action cameo from the reigning King of All Media, Keanu Reeves. The film will be available for digital rental in early 2021 before moving to CBS All Access.

Thor: Love & Thunder Original release date: November 5, 2021

Rescheduled date: February 11, 2022

Natalie Portman re-joins the MCU — and claims Mjölnir — as the all-new, all-different Thor. We can’t wait to see how she and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie get along.

Tenet Original release date: July 17

Rescheduled date: August 12

Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender features John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in a timey-wimey thriller. Warner Bros. is still hoping to welcome moviegoers back to theaters with the film, but the prospects of a summertime release seem increasingly slim.

Tom & Jerry Original release date: December 23

Rescheduled date: March 5, 2021

The cat-and-mouse team heads to the big screen in an all-new animated comedy.

The Tomorrow War Original release date: December 25

Rescheduled date: July 23, 2021

Chris Pratt leaps forward to the distant future to battle invading aliens in the live action debut of Lego Batman Movie director, Chris McKay.

Top Gun: Maverick Original release date: June 24

Rescheduled date: December 23

The long-awaited Top Gun sequel flies out of the danger zone of the summer movie season, bound for a year-end premiere. Frankly, we’ll need plenty of footage of warm beaches and sunny skies in the middle of winter.

Trolls World Tour Original release date: April 10

Rescheduled date: April 10

Instead of delaying the release date for Trolls World Tour , Universal made the potentially industry-altering decision to release the animated sequel on digital services for a 48-hour rental period the same day it was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters. Expect other studios to consider following suit.

Uncharted Original release date: March 5, 2021

Rescheduled date: July 16, 2021

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg headline the long-in-the-works feature film version of the best-selling video game franchise. Venom director, Ruben Fleischer, had only just called “Action” on the film when production was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Untitled Elvis Movie Original release date: October 1, 2021

Rescheduled date: November 5, 2021

Tom Hanks was in the middle of shooting Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis biopic — starring Austin Butler as the rock icon — when he became the first major celebrity to be diagnosed with Covid-19 . Production has yet to resume, but the Moulin Rouge! director now has an extra month to make sure the final product isn’t all shaken up.

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Thriller Original release date: February 26, 2021

Rescheduled date: TBD

M. Night Shyamalan follows up Glass with an all-new thriller that we’re hoping is closer in spirit (and scares) to The Sixth Sense than The Happening.

Untitled Spider-Man Sequel Original release date: July 16, 2021

Rescheduled date: November 5, 2021

Tom Holland’s third solo Spidey adventure will presumably pick up from Far From Home’s cliffhanger ending … and feature “Home” in the title somehow.

Untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Original release date: April 8, 2022

Rescheduled date: October 7, 2022

Miles Morales prepares to meet more Spider-Verse residents in the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated hit.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Original release date: October 2

Rescheduled date: June 25, 2021

Andy Serkis helms the Venom sequel, which introduces the red menace, Carnage, and (hopefully) gives Michell Williams more time as Lady Venom .

The Woman in the Window Original release date: May 15

Rescheduled date: TBD

Amy Adams headlines Joe Wright’s adaptation of the bestselling A.J. Finn novel, which promises to be like Gone Girl meets Rear Window .

Witches Original release date: 2021

Rescheduled date: TBD

Robert Zemeckis’s adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel stars Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch.

Wonder Woman 1984 Original release date: June 5

Rescheduled date: October 2

Gal Gadot’s second solo adventure as the DC Extended Universe’s Amazonian warrior-turned-Earth protector has been pushed from its early summer berth to the end of the warm weather season. We still can’t wait to get back in the 1980s spirit.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates , follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus . According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

What to do if you think you have the coronavirus

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Glossary of public health terms to stay informed

The most common ways the coronavirus is transmitted

How to maintain your physical and mental health during the pandemic

Taking care of a loved one with COVID-19? Here’s how to stay healthy

COVID-19 and pregnancy: What we know so far

How to find a job, unemployment insurance

Q&A with Dr. Kavita Patel: How to keep your family safe and maintain your mental health

Opening and cleaning delivery packages

Tips for grocery shopping

How to deal with potentially contaminated money

How to do your laundry safely

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, ‘Game of Thrones’ star among celebrities directly impacted by the coronavirus

John Legend, Chris Martin, Pink and other stars entertain online amid coronavirus quarantine

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and other celebrities with the coronavirus: Here’s why they make pandemic feel ‘more real’

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.

LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com