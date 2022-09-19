Ten move forward to win Diamond Jubilee Calypso Monarch

Ten calypso finalists have moved a step closer to winning $200,000 in the Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch Competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah on September 25.
From a field of 64 participants, the competition was narrowed down to 20 semi-finalists at the San Fernando Naparima Bowl on Saturday.
The show was organised by Trinbago Unified Calypsoes Organisation (TUCO), in collaboration with the Government.
The show celebrates the 60th Independence of T&T; with a show of pride.
The 20 calypsonians donned the red, white and black colours and rendered compositions that hoisted the twin nation for it’s present day attributes from when we first gained Independence in 1962.
In a proud show of T&T’s growth and glory Tameika Darius’ Now More Than Ever and Donald Duane O’Connor’s Diamond Time composition harnessed patriotism and earned them thunderous applause sending them into the finals.
Despite the poor turnout, the calypsonians backed by Vance Rivers and the Soca Unit performed in a mused atmosphere to the few seated in the auditorium and the amphitheatre.
Each was equipped with the judging criteria on a point system; 20 for lyrics, 30 for music, 20 for originality, and ten for presentation a total of 80 points.
The show’s host Damion Melville said the prize structure was designed to award $20,000 for places fourth to tenth, $60,000 to third place winner and $100,000 for second place.
The winner will receive $200,000
The last winner was Roderick «Chuck Gordon» Gordon for 50th Independence Anniversary. Gordon did make it into the finals this time.
Billed to begin at 5 pm, those who made the finals alongside Darius and O’ Connor are Aaron Duncan, Bethany Lightbourne, Brian London, Eunice Peters, Heaven «Snakey» Charles, Karene Asche, Morel «King Luta» Peters, and Victoria «Queen Victoria» Cooper -Rahim.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian